‘Mayans MC’ Teaser Released

In the first look of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC, fans see a motorcycle club in a time of reinvention.

At the 1:15 mark of a video promoting all of FX‘s original series that will air in 2018 are a few short clips of the upcoming season of Mayans MC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t really ask you to do this unless I know you really want it. The club, the life, all of it,” Clayton Cardenas, playing Angel Reyes, says to his brother, EZ Reyes, played by JD Pardo.

“Whatever the club needs,” EZ responds.

Marcus Alvarez, played by Emilio Rivera, also makes an appearance in the teaser. Alvarez, the founder of the Mayans, is the only known Sons of Anarchy crossover character.

Toward the end of the clip, fans can see EZ and Angel’s dad, Felipe Reyes, played by Edward James Olmos.

A mysterious line, “If the Mayans want a future, we gotta choose a new side,” can be heard at the beginning of the teaser, suggesting a new era may be in store for both the MC and the Reyes family.

The show will be set in a post-Jax Teller world after the SOA finale, and it will follow EZ, a Mayans motorcycle club recruit.

Fresh out of prison, EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

The Mayans MC was a pivotal gang in SOA‘s seven-season run and often rotated between SAMCRO’s friend and foe.

In addition to Pardo, Cardenas and Rivera, Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

FX announced that it ordered a full 10-episode season of the new spinoff earlier this month that will premiere in late summer or early fall.

“[SOA creator] Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

There have been no mentions of cameos by former SOA characters (aside from Rivera, who we saw in the clip above), but in order for them to appear in the spin-off they’d have to be alive after SOA‘s grisly final season — which fans will remember leaves not a lot of options.