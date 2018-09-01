‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator Reveals If Show Will Alter ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Moments

Mayans M.C. will have to toe a delicate line when it comes to changing the events of Sons of Anarchy, co-creator Elgin James says.

During an interview with GameSpot, James revealed that his fellow co-creator, Kurt Sutter, was adamant that the new series could not alter anything that happened in SoA.

“The mythology couldn’t be messed with,” James said. “Like whatever happened with Sons, whatever happened there, there’s no changing that. We couldn’t do anything that would in any way have an effect on that universe.”

Fans will be relieved that nothing will be reconnected in Mayans, preserving SoA‘s legacy.

James also noted that while they respect the original series’ mythology, they will not use it as a crutch. There will be SoA references throughout the series, but James and Sutter are more interested in telling a bold new tale in the SoA universe.

“What’s really interesting is it’s actually Kurt who asked [us to] police that line,” James said. “We’re so in love with the mythology, and we’re so in love with the world. While realizing that we have to stick our flag in the ground as a new show, we’re also just such fans of what happened in the past.”

As previously noted in our PopCulture.com review, the biggest way Mayans M.C. is differentiating itself from SoA is through its protagonist, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo). SoA‘s protagonist, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) was an established force in his club when the show began. EZ will be at the bottom of the totem pole in Mayans M.C. as he tries to rebuild his life and fit into the world of outlaws.

“It’s about being stuck between two worlds,” James said. “That’s something we really wanted to do. Like EZ doesn’t belong there, but he’s from there. You know? We’re actually on the border stuck between two worlds. He’s not a club member, but he is.”

He added, “It’s not the death of the American dream. But it’s definitely the death of an American dream. And we’re gonna get to see that and then realize that now he’s gonna go on to the most American of dreams, which is the dream of becoming an outlaw.”

Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m ET on FX. It is also currently available to stream on FX+.

Photo Credit: FX