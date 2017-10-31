Kurt Sutter Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Day 10 on ‘Mayans MC’ Set

As Mayans MC gets another shot at its pilot episode, creator Kurt Sutter is teasing Sons of Anarchy fans with behind-the-scenes looks at the show’s progress.

Mayan MC Pilot 2.0. Day 10. @jdpardo #mayansmc #ourladyofguadalupe #samcroquartet A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

In a new photo by Sutter on day 10 of filming, he captured actor JD Pardo, who will play lead character Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes in the new biker drama. Reyes is a young prospect in the MC, fighting for his full spot with the club.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the black-and-white shot, Pardo looks upon a shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Roman Catholic symbol of the Virgin Mary.

Up Next: FX President Is Confident About ‘Mayans MC’

Yesterday, Sutter shared the first on-set photo of newly-cast actor Raoul Trujillo sitting atop a bar pool table.

Mayans MC Pilot 2.0. Day 9. Santo Padre clubhouse. @raoulmaxtrujillo_official #mayansmc #samcroquartet A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Trujillo has been tapped to play Che “Taza” Romero, vice president of the Mayans San Padre chapter and founding member of the club. The character will also be good friends with Mayans MC president Marcus Alverez.

Day 10 of reshoots for the Mayans MC pilot comes after FX called for a re-written script and casting changes, but Sutter told PopCulture.com that it isn’t unusual. He said a similar situation happened before SOA premiered.

“Ironically, I don’t know why I was surprised,” Sutter said of the decision to reshoot. “It was the same situation we had on Sons, we had major recast and we reshot 95% of the pilot and that’s gonna happen again.”

“What it does for me is it allows me to watch it and then go what didn’t work, what did work, and really do a big rewrite,” he added.

Learn more about the current Mayans MC cast here.