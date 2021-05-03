'Mayans M.C' Season 4: FX Renews 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff

✖

FX renewed Mayans M.C., the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, for Season 4 on Monday, before the Season 3 finale airs on May 11. The fourth season will return in 2022. The show is the most-watched original series on the Disney-owned FX. It was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, who serves as sole showrunner after Sutter's firing in October 2019.

"Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

James also thanked FX and 20th Century Television for continuing to allow his team to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season three." James later added, "In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member, and crew to stake out our place as storytellers."

Mayans M.C. debuted in September 2018 and is set over two years after the events of Sons of Anarchy. The series follows the Santo Padre Chapter of the Mayans M.C., a motorcycle club introduced in the original show. JD Pardo stars as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, the gifted son of a Mexican family whose life has been ravaged by cartel violence. At the start of the show, he is a Mayans M.C. prospect and rises in the ranks of the club as the show goes on.

The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, and Sulem Calderon. Calderon plays EZ's girlfriend, Gabriela Castillo, and was introduced in Season 2. She was promoted to the main cast in Season 3.

"One thing about him [Pardo] within the framework of this beautiful story between EZ and Gaby, I feel like JD and I, we had this understanding of the depth and the complexity of this relationship and how we really wanted to give it our all and give this thrill performance," Calderon said of her relationship with Pardo in a recent PopCulture @Home interview. "I remember him and I, we had lunch and we really spoke about how this is very important, especially for JD because this is his first time having a relationship in season three and showing a different side of him. And we just wanted to be in our rawest moments, being vulnerable and giving it our all, especially for the fans."

Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. You can catch up on the show on Hulu.

