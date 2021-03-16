'Mayans M.C.' Season 3: How to Watch, What Time and Channel

✖

Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 on FX. Fans can catch the initial telecast at 10 p.m., or watch it the next morning on Hulu. The premiere kicks off with two episodes back to back, so anyone trying to watch it in real-time will have to stay up late for the second one.

The Mayans M.C. Season 3 starts at 10 p.m. ET, followed immediately by Season 3, Episode 2 at 11:15 p.m. ET. Anyone watching them as they air will be up past midnight, though die-hard fans will likely make the effort. Others may want to wait until Wednesday thanks to FX on Hulu, a deal that puts FX series onto the streaming service quickly. Additionally, those with a valid cable log-in can watch the premiere broadcast on the FX website.

Finally, it's worth noting that other skinny TV bundles may also carry FX, including live broadcasts. YouTube TV includes FX at its $40 per month tier, as does AT&T TV Now. However, as time goes on Hulu is likely to be the most reliable streaming service for FX content since they both share the same parent company, Disney.

However you watch, Mayans M.C. Season 3 is one of the most hotly-anticipated premieres of this season. It picks up the story of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and his fellow bikers trying to protect their way of life on the U.S.-Mexico border in southern California. Star Emilio Rivera, who plays Marcus Alvarez, said that it is "darker" than the previous installments in a recent interview.

"As much as I like Season 1 and Season 2, we went to a different level," Rivera said on The Domenick Nati Show. "The hurt, the pain is a whole different level. From the gate, you're going to say 'what the f— just happened?' We're going to catch you quick... I think it's going to be darker, I'll be honest with you. It's going to be darker than the past two years plus the seven years of Sons of Anarchy. It's f—ed up. What gets me is: if we get picked up for a Season 4, where are we going?"

Pardo made similar allusions in a social media post last month, writing: "This season is cinematic, raw, unfiltered, touching your soul and breaking your heart at the same time. There's nothing pretty or glamorous about the Mayans. We are wolves trying to survive and fighting for our lives. This is our story. I hope you tune in with me!"

Hopefully the premiere itself can live up to the hype. Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. It will be available starting the next morning on Hulu.