‘Mayans M.C.’ Reveals Who Paid for EZ’s Mother’s Death

Mayans M.C. is getting closer to the truth behind EZ’s mother’s death, and the culprit could have been under all their noses all along. The FX motorcycle drama series gave viewers, and Emily (Sarah Bolger), a big piece of the puzzle on the latest episode. The reveal led to a confrontation in a moment of panic that alerted Miguel (Danny Pino) about the family drama unfolding behind his back all season.

While the episode focused mostly on the Mayans meeting with the Sons of Anarchy to discuss the change in the gun business, the Galindos were busy with their own agendas, ending with the likely setup to a big confrontation between the Reyes and the cartel family.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 8: “Kukulkan”

Numbers Match

The episode kicked off with Emily checking old Galindo ledgers and fulfilling her favor for EZ (JD Pardo). Her quick glance at the paperwork shows her the numbers EZ provided — which he got from Happy (David Labrava) and pertain to his mother’s death — match amounts taken from the cartel family’s personal accounts.

While she’s not sure what the matching numbers mean, she freaks out to think she might have helped EZ incriminate Miguel. She knows she is being watched by Nestor (Gino Vento) on Miguel’s orders, but she has to see EZ.

Emily better pull threw for EZ because she on her last strike with me #MayansFX #MayansMC — Monique (@Iwant_MO) October 23, 2019

Making Theories

In the back of a nail salon, Emily and EZ talk about her discovery. She says she didn’t know what she had agreed to do before and now she regrets looking at the old documents.

EZ reveals the amounts are payments to a hitman to kill his parents, though they only got to his mother. Emily refuses to believe him and says the Galindos would never hurt his family. EZ says he believes Ignacio/Felipe pissed off Miguel’s father Jose Galindo, and he ordered the hit on him as revenge. However, Felipe and his mother disappeared and changed their names.

When Miguel moved to Santo Padre and took over the cartel, EZ believes he found Felipe and then carried out the mission on his own. Emily says that is not true, and asks him to not do anything else until the know for certain. She says she will prove to him her husband had nothing to do with ordering the kills and walks away.

Emily *stay* creeping around! She gon’ get EZ & herself in trouble! #MayansFX 😰😒🙈 — Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) October 23, 2019

I bet you Emily wishes she didn’t know now #MayansFX #MayansMC — Ana Temblador (@MsAnnie26) October 23, 2019

“The Galindo’s couldn’t have” girl…have you forgot the kind of family you married into? #MayansFX #MayansMC — Ana Temblador (@MsAnnie26) October 23, 2019

Suspicious Behavior

When she returns home, Miguel and Dita (Ada Maris) appear to be suspicious of Emily’s moves. Miguel has business to take care of in Mexico so he entrusts Nestor to not leave Emily’s side.

Dita has another therapy session in the books for that day, so Miguel agrees to drive his mother to the appointment and drop her off. Emily then will pick her up after doing other errands around town.

Dita’s pettiness is amazing and I am here for it. #MayansFX — Karis (@karisld) October 23, 2019

Ultimatum

As Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and EZ prepare for the meeting with the Sons of Anarchy, EZ gets a call from an unknown number. It is Potter (Ray McKinnon) asking the brothers to meet with him immediately.

He presents them with an ultimatum. He knows that something is going on with the cartel and he orders the brothers to tell him how far up the conspiracy goes with the Mayans and the Galindos. If they don’t talk, he says he will have ICE detain their father, Felipe Reyes/Ignacio Cortina, where he will likely be killed or tortured.

“WTF do you want?!”

LMBO!! That’s a big mood every time Potter is around! #MayansFX #MayansMC 😤😒 — Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) October 23, 2019

I know he’s not standing in front of Angel and EZ and threatening their father #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/YY7qtDZNCm — ♉️Emerald (@1LadySky2Blu) October 23, 2019

The brothers seem to be at a loss about what to do, but the meeting with SAMCRO leaves their choice for another day.

Lovers’ Quarrel

Dita’s therapy session once again provides a good cover for a meeting with Felipe. The pair once again discuss the past, and viewers get a glimpse of Dit’s heartbreak many decades before, after Felipe decided to take his other love and escape Mexico.

Felipe admits he once loved her, but things got too dangerous and he had to run away. He had also fallen in love with someone else, EZ and Angel’s mother. Dita then says she did many things she is not proud of in the past and caused much pain. She makes Felipe promise he will never speak of the truth to Miguel — including the possibility Felipe might be his biological father.

Dita has that fatal attraction kind of vibe… #MayansFX #MayansMC — Ana Temblador (@MsAnnie26) October 23, 2019

I really feel like she ordered the hit on him and his wife #MayansFX — Tootie (@Bajdaj) October 23, 2019

Felipe says he has no reason to speak out, and lets out a frustrated sigh after Dita walks away.

Weak Point

Miguel’s play against Potter also started to materialize in Episode 8, when he and Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) met with Monserrat Palomo. She hesitates to help with his efforts to get Adelita (Carla Baratta) out of Potter’s custody, but provides the information anyway.

She reveals Potter befriended a Mexican citizen many years before and she now has a child. The dates match and the chances Potter is the child’s father are very high. She says Miguel has to promise nothing will happen to the child and their mother since they are innocent in the war. Miguel says he plans to only use them as leverage in their battle against Potter.

Miguel be putting his suits through it every week. They don’t deserve to see the inside of caves. #stillbestdressedthough #MayansFX 🙈😩 — Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) October 23, 2019

A Truth

Later, Emily returns to the warehouse and takes a closer look at the ledgers. She quickly finds that all the payments that went to the hitman were paid off from the family’s personal accounts. All of the payments were signed by Dita.

With the knowledge that Dita made the payments, she picks her up from her session and seems eager to confront her with the truth. Instead, Emily simply hints at what she saw. Dita tells her all the truths in those ledgers are dead and buried at this point, so she is wasting her time.

It was Dita!!!!! I KNEW IT #MayansFX — Jasmine No Princess (@HawtVAchocolate) October 23, 2019

Nothing worse than a latina getting her heart broken… Damn Dita #MayansFX — 💞Nessa💞 (🇲🇽Family, Honor, Duty🇺🇸) (@veemarie_23) October 23, 2019

Emily trying to get the truth…she may regret that #MayansFX #MayansMC — Ana Temblador (@MsAnnie26) October 23, 2019

Opening Up

Near the end of the episode, Emily breaks down after finding out Dita’s part in the murder. After being shown repeatedly ignoring EZ’s calls, she rushes to Felipe’s butcher shop and tells him what she found, as well as EZ’s suspicions.

Emily says she is afraid and did not know who else to come to with the information. Felipe asks if anyone else knew about this. After they both agree they need to protect their families, Felipe asks Emily to give him a couple of days before she tells anyone what she knows. Their conversation is interrupted when Emily realizes Miguel is outside of the shop.

He asks Emily what she was doing and Felipe brings in an order. They try to convince him like she was just there to pick up some meat, but Miguel knows something else is going on. HE tells Emily to get in the car and seems determined to finding out what is going to happen next, before the episode goes to the tense final scene with the Mayans.

Felipe has had it up to HERE with the Galindo women and honestly??? SAME. #MayansFX — (◕‿◕✿) (@sarahdougenik) October 23, 2019

Oh shit…. Emily is spilling all the damn tea 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #MayansFX #MayansMC — Ana Temblador (@MsAnnie26) October 23, 2019

Señor Reyes?? You mean Father huh Miguel???? 🤭 #MayansFX — Damaris Diaz (@Damaris35279840) October 23, 2019

Will Miguel learn the truth? How much does he know about what happened to EZ’s mother? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.