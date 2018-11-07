‘Mayans M.C.’ Reveals a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Killed EZ’s Mom

Mayans M.C. dropped a wild twist at the end of its season 1 finale: A Sons of Anarchy character killed EZ and Angel Reyes’ mother.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. season 1, episode 10 “Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul.”

The mystery of the Reyes matriarch’s murder has been one of the longest-running themes of the show so far. EZ’s (JD Pardo) entire story begins because he was locked up for killing a cop in the wake of his mother murder. As he has begun his life as a Mayans prospect, he is repeatedly reminded of his mother’s death.

It was previously shown that EZ saw a green car with a high school mascot sticker on its back glass as he was leaving his family’s butcher shop the day his mom was murdered there. He looks and looks for the car, and in the season finale, he sees what happens when he finds it.

The flashback comes after the Sons of Anarchy Redwood Orginals, the crew that led Sons of Anarchy, arrive to the Mayans’ clubhouse to celebrate a new cartel deal.

Sons of Anarchy characters Happy Lowman (David Labrava) and Rane Quinn (Rusty Coones) are among the brothers who arrive, as well as a new prospect.

At the end of the episode, the Sons prospect asks EZ for help finding his sponsor a beer more in-line with his tastes. EZ looks up at the SOA member sponsoring the prospect, and it triggers his photographic memory.

We see EZ tracking down the killer by running him off the road. The man escapes the car and flees on foot. EZ chases after him, firing off several shots. A cop runs up on EZ to break up the chase. Before EZ realizes who it is, he aims and pulls the trigger, striking the officer in the chest.

EZ then runs after the killer, who has just hopped over a chain-link fence. As the police corner EZ, he looks through the fence. The masked man has removed his head covering, and the face under it was that of Happy.

The episode ends with EZ looking at Happy, realizing his mother’s killer may be just feet away.

This was a completely unexpected twist, as Happy’s Mayans debut was only minutes before the flashback. The murder also occurred during the original Sons of Anarchy timeline, and there was no mention of such a murder on the show.

Its unclear what exactly will happen next, but its clear that season 2 will dive deeper into the murder.

