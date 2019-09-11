‘Mayans M.C.’ Revealed Who Is the Father of Adelita’s Baby, and Twitter Was Not Ready

Mayans M.C. did not waste time to follow up on the premiere’s big pregnancy cliffhanger, and fans were not ready for what happened next. The FX motorcycle club drama rose the stakes once again in Episode 2 of the second season, with the Reyes brothers embarking on a journey with a murky destination, but not before dropping a big bomb at home.

Spoilers ahead from Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 2: “Xaman-Ek”

The episode kicked off shortly after the events of the last episode, with Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and EZ (JD Pardo) having a long-awaited conversation about making amends to possibly avenge their mother’s murder. EZ presents Angel with the information he has collected about Happy (Sons of Anarchy‘s David Labrava) and tells his brother they have to reconcile after months of not communicating to figure out what to do next.

The prospect and his brother make the decision to ride north on a make-believe errand related to EZ’s parole, but not before having some interesting conversations.

EZ tells Bishop (Michael Irby) that he received a letter from Stockton about his parole and has to head there to clear things up. The president of the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans suggests he ride with some of the other members for protection on the road, but EZ convinces him riding eight hours with his brother might help heal their estranged relationship.

Angel also quickly reunites with his father, though they barely speak as Angel still holds a grudge against him. He also heads to the hiding place of Los Olvidados and Adelita (Carla Baratta), where the characters discuss their relationship and the mystery surrounding her future baby’s father.

In the scene, Angel is frustrated the Adelita continues to leave a question mark on the paternity of her child to everyone, knowing that he is indeed the father.

Adelita then confronts him about his relationship with his own family, given that he hasn’t spoken to his brother or father in months and he continues to leave her in the dark about it. He calls out her secretive nature as well, with Adelita simply saying their propensity to keep secrets is what makes them perfect for each other.

Is that finally confirmation Angel abt to be a Papa? #MayansFX #MayansMC — smusedtobefun (@smusedtobefun) September 11, 2019

So I was gonna ask who we think Adelita/Luisa’s baby daddy is? Miguel or Angel. But I guess it’s clear as day now!! #MayansFX — LeeN (@Lushluv_) September 11, 2019

While Adelita did not directly confirm Angel’s claims with a yes, fans were still overjoyed to know an Angel/Adelita baby was on the way.

Angel the daddy ha figures, but he might tell EZ #MayansFX — ♑️ Melissa 💜 (@23Martini) September 11, 2019

I’m still questioning that baby’s paternity. I need factual confirmation that it’s Angel’s #MayansFX — Jacqueline Targaryen (@TWDSuperSonsUni) September 11, 2019

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.