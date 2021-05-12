'Mayans MC.' Finale: Pivotal Moments Reveal Multiple Deaths and Major Secrets

✖

It's been a wild ride. Season 3 of Mayans M.C. did not disappoint as it kept fans on the edge of their seats the last 10 weeks. Viewers were thrilled to find out that another season is already in the works, but for now, there are a lot of unanswered questions. Spoilers ahead on Season 3 finale.

There were a lot of twist and turns throughout each episode, but of course the season couldn't end without a major bang. From the struggles Coco (Richard Cabral) has been battling, to the traumatic death of Steve (Momo Rodriguez), there have been some longstanding questions regarding the fate of several main characters, including Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and his wife Emily (Sarah Bolger), and Sons of Anarchy star Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) on where his loyalty lies.

While there were three major deaths, a lot was revealed throughout the episode. Fans said goodbye to Canche (Jimmy Gonzales), Ibarra (Mike Beltran), and El Palo (Gregory Norman Cruz). Last week, Emily (Sarah Bolger) almost died at the hands of her husband Galindo (Danny Pino) but was revived after he saved her life. However, it didn't take long for her to realize her husband drugged her and when his home was raided by federal agents, she chose to walk away and leave him to escape for freedom alone.

Another major question on fans' minds was where Sons of Anarchy character Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) loyalty lied: with Galindo or with the Mayans? The finale proved that he remained loyal to his club, refusing to kill EZ like he was instructed to do via Galindo, and somehow walked away with his own life, as well. This brought a huge relief to fans, as his death would have felt like an end of an era.

Another major plot point of the season was when Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo) revealed to Bishop (Michael Irby) that he was the man responsible for their fellow brother Riz's (Antonio Jaramillo) death. In Season 2, Riz was on life support after an attack on the Mayans by the Vatos Malditos, however, it's questionable whether he would have made it or not but Taza determined his fate for him. Taza admitted to Bishop that he did it to get back at El Palo, Bishop, obviously shocked that he would do that to his own brother, was left to make a choice either to kill Taza or keep him alive. It wasn't determined the choice he made, because the scene went from the meeting room to EZ witnessing an attack on their property by other fellow Mayans.

New episodes of Mayans MC air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

