‘Mayans M.C.’: Meet Every Character Outside the Club

Mayans M.C., just like Sons of Anarchy, is not just about the world of the titular motorcycle club. It is also about the authorities on their tail and the friends and family outside the club.

Creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James have populated the world outside the Mayans M.C. with criminals, parents, politicians and a childhood sweetheart.

The main character of Mayans M.C. is Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo. At the start of the series, EZ has just left prison and is now a prospect in the club. His brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) is already a full patch member. EZ’s life has been marked by cartel violence, and he is now driven by vengeance.

During the show’s first season, viewers will meet other characters involved in EZ’s life outside the club.

Scroll on to meet them before the show debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes

The legendary Edward James Olmos stars as Felipe Reyes, EZ and Angel’s father. Reyes was once the patriarch of a promising Mexican family that has seen its fortunes ruined by cartel violence on the border. He has his own difficult past and hoped for better lives for his sons.

Olmos is an Oscar-nominated actor for his role in the 1988 film Stand and Deliver. He also won Golden Globes for Miami Vice in 1986 and The Burning Season in 1995. He also won an Emmy for Miami Vice in 1985. Olmos’ other best-known credits include Battlestar Galactica, Selena, Blade Runner, Coco, Agents of SHIELD and Dexter.

EZ and Angel’s mother, Marisol, is played by Jacqueline Obradors.

Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas

Irish actress Sarah Bolger stars as Emily Thomas, EZ’s childhood sweetheart who now lives in a different circle of society than EZ.

Bolger was recently seen in Starz’s Counterpart and AMC’s Into The Badlands. Her other credits include The Tudors, In America, My All American and the upcoming movies End of Sentence and A Good Woman Is Hard To Find.

Carla Baratta as Adelita

Carla Baretta’s role is Adelita, whose early life was marred by violence. Today, Adelita is working hard to be a mentor for a group of Mexican orphans.

This is Baretta’s first major English-language role after starring in Prieba de Vida (Proof of Lies) and Sol. She is also a painter and fluent in English, Spanish and Italian.

Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo

Danny Pino is one of the most recognizable faces in the series. He stars as Miguel Galindo, the son of the Galindo Cartel founder, Jose Galindo. Miguel has used his charm and Ivy League education to give the cartel a legitimate face while still running the criminal side of the enterprise.

Pino shot to fame on CBS’ Cold Case and starred on Law & Order: SVU. His other credits include Scandal, BrainDead, Burn Notice and The Shield.

Marucie Compte as Agent Kevin Jimenez

Maurice Compte stars as Agent Kevin Jimenez, a DEA agent on Miguel Galdino’s trail. Jimenez will do anything to achieve his mission, even if it means breaking up families.

Compte is best known for his role as Horacio Carillo, a police officer tracking down Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s Narcos. His other credits include End of Watch, Breaking Bad, The Last Ship and Power.

Gino Vento as Nestor

Gino Vento’s Nestor is a close friend of Miguel Galindo and his head of security. He will do anything to make sure the Galindo crime family stays intact.

Vento’s credits include Graceland, Bloodline, The Blacklist, The Last O.G. and The Deuce.

Tony Plana as Devante

Tony Plana plays Devante, the trusted consigliere of the Galindo Cartel. He is used to the old ways of doing things, and tries to adapt to modern practices of crime.

Plana is a prolific television and movie actor with over 60 movie credits. His TV credits include Ugly Betty, The Punisher, The Blacklist, Superstore, Resurrection Boulevard and The Young Pope.

Ada Maris as Dita Galindo

Ada Maris stars as Dita Galindo, Miguel Galindo’s mother and the matriarch of the Galindo cartel.

Maris’ credits include Nurses, The Brothers Garcia and the soap opera One Life to Live. She also appeared in three episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise. In real life, she and Tony Plana have been married since 1988.

Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX