‘Mayans M.C.’: Major Character Kills Another in Tragic Episode 9 Twist

Death visited the ranks of the Mayans M.C. during its penultimate episode of the season, and we are headed toward tragedy. The FX hit motorcycle drama followed the aftermath of the Vatos Malditos’ surprise attack on the club, as Bishop (Michael Irby) dealt with whether to resort to revenge, or keep the deal for the guns in place. Though the club seemed to air on the side of responsibility to their growing organization, one person’s actions changed everything and sent them down a path that will surely end with more death.

“Itzam-Ye” also saw Miguel Galindo’s (Danny Pino) paranoia lead to a big confrontation between Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) and EZ (JD Pardo), as the cartel works to figure out the connection between the Reyes family and the women in Miguel’s life.

Take a look at the shocking moments of tonight’s episode, and what fans had to say about the night’s big death. Spoilers ahead!

Recovery

After Coco (Richard Cabral) and Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) suffered severe injuries during the Vatos’ attack, Episode 9 kickstarted with the reveal Coco’s injuries in his eyes were likely temporary and he would be back to normal with time.

Riz, however, was in much tougher place after being shot multiple times. He spent most of the episode hooked up to machines and intubated as the doctors gave him a possible chance of waking eventually. Taza (Raoul Trujillo) kept a watchful eye on his friend as he waited for the club’s decision on how to handle retaliation for the deadly attack.

Oh man I hate seeing Riz like this! 😔#mayansFX — Shania loves Mayans 😎❣️ (@mayanfxfam) October 30, 2019

Somebody give Coco a lollipop #MayansFX — Lisa Douglas (@SageSecret) October 30, 2019

It’s time for Mayans to get revenge #MayansFX — Corey Gentry (@Trannygurl13) October 30, 2019

The Situation

Bishop was clearly affected by the Vatos’ actions, as the other Santo Padre charter members called for more blood to spill as revenge. His first order of business was to take the situation to the other charters in the organizations.

The other charters, however, were not as pressed to retaliate knowing what would be at stake if the club killed more Vatos. With them being at the center of the new deal in their gun business, ending their work partnership with violence would lose the massive organizations of massive income.

Their point leads many of them to get Bishop to consider how his need for revenge might affect the growing Mayans organization in the future.

Bishop got some decisions to make

Hella decisions #MayansFX — Lisa Douglas (@SageSecret) October 30, 2019

Having to make the crappy decisions. Feeling for Bishop right now. #MayansFX — 🌒Kat🌘 (@CheshireKat_92) October 30, 2019

Coco’s Stance

Still recovering from his loss of eyesight, Coco is not shy about his need to seek revenge on the group responsible. As he sits on the table in Santo Padre, he is visibly upset when Bishop brings up the issue stopping him from ordering an attack.

The situation got an emotional touch after Leti (Emily Tosta) arrived and saw her father’s grave injuries. Fans were also calling for retaliation, as well as for Coco to recover fully soon.

Coco ain’t wrong…. but neither are the Kings… tough spot for Bishop #MayansFX #MayansMC — Drew (@JustRollinOn86) October 30, 2019

I feel so bad for Coco #MayansFX @tvserieshub — LeAnne Bell (@sonsofhorror) October 30, 2019

El Padrino

Needing advice, Bishop calls for his cousin and former Mayans president Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) to help with the decision. He surprisingly seems to sway Bishop into the direction of staying in business with the Vatos.

It’s clear that El Padrino has changed in a scene where Bishop compliments his fancy suit. He simply tells his cousin he is happy to be wearing it on a day he doesn’t have to go to court.

Love when El Padrino gets all wise #MayansFX — (◕‿◕✿) (@sarahdougenik) October 30, 2019

#MayansFX damn Obispo really is btwn a rock and a hard place. Either do good by the business and not retaliate or do right by the club and retaliate 🤔🤔🤔 — ReturnoftheSavage😎💅💅 (@impettyasfuck) October 30, 2019

Bishop: I guess we’re not just motorcycle enthusiasts anymore..



Alvarez: We never were. #MayansFX — ~💀~TERRI~💀~ (@RicksZombieGirl) October 30, 2019

Alvarez’s visit to the club house also comes after Miguel orders him to ask more about EZ, and what his connection could be to the death of the city hall clerk that led to the Galindo’s new business deal with the city. With Miguel having lots of questions about Dita (Ada Maris) and Emily’s (Sarah Bolger) movements toward the Reyes family, Alvarez confronts EZ about what’s going on.

Unsurprisingly, EZ keeps things close to the chest as the drama intensified for the family.

Marcus Alvarez is definitely one of the greatest television characters of all time. #MayansFX — ~💀~TERRI~💀~ (@RicksZombieGirl) October 30, 2019

when ez said he didn’t know who Miguel’s mom was (*woman) 😂 #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/DHnJC9Eryq — chel$ 🌊 (@chelseawxves) October 30, 2019

If Only

After much deliberation, Bishop takes a vote about whether or not to go with revenge. Though many of the Santo Padre members are for violence, he decides to let things go. He says that if Riz or Coco had died from their injuries then it would have been a different story.

With the amount of money and recognition the Mayans get from the gun business, the attack was not big enough to blow it.

I am not liking where this is going #MayansFX @SOAMayanAddicts — Brandi (@Brandi99955840) October 30, 2019

This vote is going to put a HUGE strain on this club. Way to go. #MayansFX #MayansMC — Ana Temblador (@MsAnnie26) October 30, 2019

Behind His Back

Miguel did have a reason to be paranoid, as Dita organized a spa trip with Emily as an excuse to reunite her with the Reyes men to get their information about what happened to EZ’s mother, and the connection to the Galindos together.

While it remains a mystery how much Miguel knew of the affair, it becomes clear that Dita must have been the one to order the hit on Felipe and Marisol. The lingering question concerning Miguel should lead to an interesting confrontation in the Season 2 finale.

Errrrybody got receipts on errrrybody this season!#MayansFX pic.twitter.com/2HTSYh6yj6 — Lisa Douglas (@SageSecret) October 30, 2019

Dita coming through! She has no idea Felipe knows though #MayansFX — (◕‿◕✿) (@sarahdougenik) October 30, 2019

Miguel u touch Ez or Angel I will come after u #MayansFX — ♑️ Melissa 💜 (@23Martini) October 30, 2019

Murder

The episode took a shocking turn when a heartbroken Taza finds out about the club’s decision. He had previously revealed he was once a member of the Vatos Malditos, before the club went dark and he chose to leave before he was sucked into their wrongdoings.

Likely hoping the vote to go another way, Taza shocked viewers when he gives Riz a kiss on the forehead, tells him he’s sorry and then twists his breathing tube until he starts to collapse.

When the nurses arrive, Taza pretends he doesn’t know what happened and begs them to save him.

Wartime

Taza’s actions turn out to be the final push the Mayans need to head to war with the Vatos Malditos. As the episode comes to a tense end, Bishop reveals Riz’s death to the club and tells them to prepare for war.

Will the Mayans find out about Taza’s actions? Will the Vatos offensive claim more lives? What will happen with Miguel and the Reyes brothers?

The season finale of #MayansFX next week is going to be epic. — Pete (@Mastodon_70) October 30, 2019

The Mayans M.C. Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.