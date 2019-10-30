TV Shows

‘Mayans M.C.’: Major Character Kills Another in Tragic Episode 9 Twist

Death visited the ranks of the Mayans M.C. during its penultimate episode of the season, and we […]

Death visited the ranks of the Mayans M.C. during its penultimate episode of the season, and we are headed toward tragedy. The FX hit motorcycle drama followed the aftermath of the Vatos Malditos’ surprise attack on the club, as Bishop (Michael Irby) dealt with whether to resort to revenge, or keep the deal for the guns in place. Though the club seemed to air on the side of responsibility to their growing organization, one person’s actions changed everything and sent them down a path that will surely end with more death.

“Itzam-Ye” also saw Miguel Galindo’s (Danny Pino) paranoia lead to a big confrontation between Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) and EZ (JD Pardo), as the cartel works to figure out the connection between the Reyes family and the women in Miguel’s life.

Take a look at the shocking moments of tonight’s episode, and what fans had to say about the night’s big death. Spoilers ahead!

Recovery

After Coco (Richard Cabral) and Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) suffered severe injuries during the Vatos’ attack, Episode 9 kickstarted with the reveal Coco’s injuries in his eyes were likely temporary and he would be back to normal with time.

Riz, however, was in much tougher place after being shot multiple times. He spent most of the episode hooked up to machines and intubated as the doctors gave him a possible chance of waking eventually. Taza (Raoul Trujillo) kept a watchful eye on his friend as he waited for the club’s decision on how to handle retaliation for the deadly attack.

The Situation

Bishop was clearly affected by the Vatos’ actions, as the other Santo Padre charter members called for more blood to spill as revenge. His first order of business was to take the situation to the other charters in the organizations.

The other charters, however, were not as pressed to retaliate knowing what would be at stake if the club killed more Vatos. With them being at the center of the new deal in their gun business, ending their work partnership with violence would lose the massive organizations of massive income.

Their point leads many of them to get Bishop to consider how his need for revenge might affect the growing Mayans organization in the future.

Coco’s Stance

Still recovering from his loss of eyesight, Coco is not shy about his need to seek revenge on the group responsible. As he sits on the table in Santo Padre, he is visibly upset when Bishop brings up the issue stopping him from ordering an attack.

The situation got an emotional touch after Leti (Emily Tosta) arrived and saw her father’s grave injuries. Fans were also calling for retaliation, as well as for Coco to recover fully soon.

El Padrino

Needing advice, Bishop calls for his cousin and former Mayans president Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) to help with the decision. He surprisingly seems to sway Bishop into the direction of staying in business with the Vatos.

It’s clear that El Padrino has changed in a scene where Bishop compliments his fancy suit. He simply tells his cousin he is happy to be wearing it on a day he doesn’t have to go to court.

Alvarez’s visit to the club house also comes after Miguel orders him to ask more about EZ, and what his connection could be to the death of the city hall clerk that led to the Galindo’s new business deal with the city. With Miguel having lots of questions about Dita (Ada Maris) and Emily’s (Sarah Bolger) movements toward the Reyes family, Alvarez confronts EZ about what’s going on.

Unsurprisingly, EZ keeps things close to the chest as the drama intensified for the family.

If Only

After much deliberation, Bishop takes a vote about whether or not to go with revenge. Though many of the Santo Padre members are for violence, he decides to let things go. He says that if Riz or Coco had died from their injuries then it would have been a different story.

With the amount of money and recognition the Mayans get from the gun business, the attack was not big enough to blow it.

Behind His Back

Miguel did have a reason to be paranoid, as Dita organized a spa trip with Emily as an excuse to reunite her with the Reyes men to get their information about what happened to EZ’s mother, and the connection to the Galindos together.

While it remains a mystery how much Miguel knew of the affair, it becomes clear that Dita must have been the one to order the hit on Felipe and Marisol. The lingering question concerning Miguel should lead to an interesting confrontation in the Season 2 finale.

Murder

The episode took a shocking turn when a heartbroken Taza finds out about the club’s decision. He had previously revealed he was once a member of the Vatos Malditos, before the club went dark and he chose to leave before he was sucked into their wrongdoings.

Likely hoping the vote to go another way, Taza shocked viewers when he gives Riz a kiss on the forehead, tells him he’s sorry and then twists his breathing tube until he starts to collapse.

When the nurses arrive, Taza pretends he doesn’t know what happened and begs them to save him.

Wartime

Taza’s actions turn out to be the final push the Mayans need to head to war with the Vatos Malditos. As the episode comes to a tense end, Bishop reveals Riz’s death to the club and tells them to prepare for war.

Will the Mayans find out about Taza’s actions? Will the Vatos offensive claim more lives? What will happen with Miguel and the Reyes brothers?

The Mayans M.C. Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

