‘Mayans M.C.’ Graphic Murder Scene With EZ Leaves Fans Stunned

Keeping the Mayans M.C. and the Galindo cartel’s partnership with Los Olvidados might be a bloodier cause than everyone expected. The Season 2 premiere of the FX hit motorcycle drama brought the violence as the club continued to played double agents alongside the criminal group. The race to protect their secrets found EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) committing dangerous crimes.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 1: “Xbalanque”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Season 2 premiere picked up eight months after the events of the Season 1 finale, picking up with the Mayans continuing their partnership with the cartel and SAMCRO while the rebel group, Los Olvidados, stayed surprisingly inactive.

After EZ and Coco (Richard Cabral) do a drug run they join the cartel and a group of government mercenaries in their efforts to track down Adelita’s (Carla Baratta) hiding place. Unbeknownst to Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) and the government, the cartel and the Mayans are working with Los Olvidados to keep their organization and Adelita safe.

The episode saw as the group attacked a possible hideout for the rebel group, as the U.S. government prioritized finding Adelita, the leader of the infamous group. Along with the mercenaries, the Mayans went on the offensive on the house in Mexico.

The sequence showed as the Mayans gunned down everyone at the house, making sure to destroy the computers beyond salvation so the group wouldn’t find intel on Los Olvidados’ true location. The siege brought a lot of blood and death to the screen, with fans celebrating the show marking its return the right way.

My heart rate is elevated ..like something is not going to go right here 😳 #MayansFX #MayansMC — Lisa Ann Murphy #KimBitLisa (@Lamchop99) September 4, 2019

Damn Talk About A Body Count….😂😂 #MayansFX — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕂𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕤 #ℙ𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕕𝕪💯 (@FirstLadyWays) September 4, 2019

The plan did not go off perfectly however, after Adelita and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) received a call from her young informant Mini (Melony Ochoa), but it was a trap as one of the mercenaries had trapped her as she looked from afar at the killings in the house.

One of the mercenaries takes Minnie into the house and holds her captive, hoping to torture information out of her. When one of the Mayans points out she is just a kid, the mercenary pulls a gun out of her backpack and says all bets are off.

The twist forces the Mayans to think fast and quietly kill the mercenaries so they can free the little girl and keep their secret safe. The graphic moment features one of the man being killed with a knife to the back of the throat, showing the sharp end of the knife coming out of the front of the man’s neck.

EZ later gets caught in a wrestling match of sorts with the remaining mercenary and, with the others’ permission, uses a cord to strangle him to death in front of them.

Damn did he try to cut his head off #MayansFX — Mad Man Jack (@ShampooDouglass) September 4, 2019

That kid is gonna need all the therapy after this. #MayansFX — ~💀~TERRI~💀~ (@RicksZombieGirl) September 4, 2019

The murders managed to be successful in some way, as the Mayans’ secrets stayed safe for now. But Potter believed Adelita had something to do with the murders later in the episode and decided to push forward even more aggressively to target the rebels.

What did you think of the Mayans’ bloody return? The series airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.