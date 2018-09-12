‘Mayans M.C.’ Features Scorching Cartel Violence Scene

Much like its predecessor Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. will not hesitate to show the serious violence surrounding club business.

As the end of the season premiere set up, the action in the FX drama’s newest installment, titled “Escorpión/Dzec,” finds the Mayans helping out Galindo cartel leader Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and his wife Emily (Sarah Bolger) find their baby boy after Adelita (Carla Baratta) and her crew kidnap him.

With Miguel desperately searching for answers as to what happened to his child, the cartel boss goes to especially ruthless means to look for his missing child.

The race for answers points the crew unto a video from when Emily and the baby were taken and points Miguel to question a man working in a taco truck, as the sound of the truck shows up in the video footage.

Convinced the man had something to do with his missing child, Miguel proceeds to torture the man, much like he did with the Samoan man during the first episode, though not as graphic as cutting off his arm.

Hoping to get him to talk in a particularly grisly moment, Miguel throws hot grease into the man’s stomach, though he insists he knows nothing about what happened to his son.

Frustrated and enraged, Miguel fetches the taco truck operator’s young son and threatens to burn his skin as well, though the Mayans intervene before the scene turns the violence on a child.

We gonna see Galindo torture someone every ep #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/rwe2QwyuvE — 👩🏾‍⚖️Kay (@mightykatara) September 12, 2018

“Come on now just wrong as hell,” one Twitter user wrote of the grisly scene.

“That was crazy!” Another user commented.

“Miguel is a monster. But then again he is a high ranking cartel member,” a third user reasoned.

Sadly, the Mayans’ intentions to bring back the toddler prove fruitless during episode 2, as the baby remains in the hands of Adelita. Near the end of the episode, Angel (Clayton Cardenas) confronts Adelita on her decision to kidnap the child and the negative ramifications that the decision could bring to their business and the people in town.

Adelita is convinced that the cartel will never find her group of Forgotten Ones, as they are like “smoke” in the city.

The shocks don’t end there as the pair’s conversation is interrupted by a commotion in a nearby plaza, which finds EZ (J.D. Pardo), the pair and other townspeople gathering to find the burn-to-a-crisp bodies of the taco man and his son laid for everyone to see, as a warning from the cartel to the kidnappers.

“I don’t think that’s the smoke you were talking about,” Angel tells Adelita.

“Now that’s a murder scene,” another user tweeted at the gruesome moment.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.