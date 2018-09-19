‘Mayans M.C.’ Featured a Secret ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Easter Egg

Three episodes in, Mayans M.C. continues to drop Sons of Anarchy Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans. During Tuesday’s episode, “Búho/Muwan,” one of those Easter eggs was more difficult to spot than others.

The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s Mayans M.C. episode, “Búho/Muwan” as well as for Sons of Anarchy.

When EZ (JD Pardo)’s father, Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) was talking to Agent Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte) from the DEA outside his butcher shop about EZ’s deal with the federal government, Jimenez slipped him a new contact number where he could be reached 24/7.

While some fans took the note at its face value and moved on, others took it a step further and actually called the full phone number, which was listed in plain sight on the card — and were blown away by who picked up on the other end.

If one were to call “Agent Jimenez” at (310) 369-4951, the phone rings a few times, leaving the caller to wonder if they’re actually calling a non-fictitious, random person in California. But suddenly, the voice of Gemma Teller (Katey Sagal) picks up.

“Hi, you’ve reached the Teller-Morrow Garage,” Gemma says. “Nobody’s here to take your call — because we’re all f—ing dead.”

Fans who called the number wrote on social media about the “creepy” message, calling it “so messed up and so perfect.”

“WHAAAAATTTTT! OMG! THIS IS FREAKY!” one Twitter user wrote after calling.

“I did it…gave me the creeps,” another said.

“I was half excited half scared when I heard her,” another wrote, referring to Gemma, the Sons of Anarchy matriarch who was executed by her son Jax (Charlie Hunnam) after she killed his wife, Tara (Maggie Siff).

“This is so messed up and so perfect,” one fan wrote.

“I [hope] we get more stuff like this,” someone said.

Another agreed, sharing a screenshot of the number saved in their phone. “I’m keeping this number in my phone forever,” they said.

“OK you got me, that was too good. LMAO it was good hearing Gemma’s voice again,” another fan wrote. “I bet Sutter came up with that one?”

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, who created and executive produces Mayans M.C. with Elgin James, has hinted that SOA fans will get all kinds of Easter eggs throughout the new spinoff.

For example: Although Gemma Teller is, indeed, “f—ing dead” during the timeline in which Mayans M.C. takes place, she was briefly featured in the opening minutes of the Mayans pilot in a flashback. During her cameo, she waited in prison (likely visiting husband Clay Morrow) while EZ talked to his then-girlfriend, Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger).

Even though not many Sons of Anarchy characters will be heavily featured in Mayans (nor did many even live that long), one that fans have been delighted in seeing so far is Marcus Alvarez, the founder of the Mayans M.C. and president of the club’s Oakland charter. Played by Emilio Rivera, Alvarez has been lending a hand to the Southern Cali Mayans charter while they transfer heroin for the Galindo Cartel.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.