'Mayans M.C.' Fans Left Stunned Over Major Character Getting Shot

Tuesday's episode of Mayans M.C. came to a stunning conclusion and left viewers with a major cliffhanger. A prominent character was attacked by a mysterious foe and took a bullet to the torso while fighting to save himself and his companion. The episode came to an end as he looked at his blood-covered hands, and prompted a wide variety of comments from social media users. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 5 of Mayans M.C. The violent incident, which fans can revisit by watching the episode on Hulu, occurred when Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) offered to drive Gaby (Sulem Calderon) home from his father's butcher shop. They stopped for a late-night meal in a touching moment, but a man walked up behind EZ and pointed a gun at his head. The fan-favorite biker fought off his attacker, but he ended the night covered in blood and fighting for his life. This sight sparked concern among viewers of the show, and they responded by reaching out directly to Pardo on social media. Others proclaimed that the MC would exact violent revenge on EZ's attackers.

Someone planned a hit on EZ. What do you think happens now? #MayansFX https://t.co/x5FlTl7Q4q — JD Pardo (@JDPardo) April 7, 2021 "I'll never be able to eat a funnel cake again," one Mayans fan tweeted on Tuesday night. There were several people responding to the violent attack and the cliffhanger by discussing the choice of food that EZ purchased during the ill-fated date.

🤯 can't take this every week lol. — Andrew Mendoza (@00_doze) April 7, 2021 "[JD Pardo] HOLY S—!!! WTF!!! Crazy Ending!!! That camera angle was intense!!! War is coming!!!" another fan added. Many of the viewers made a point to explain that the unique camera angle showing the attack completely made the scene. They expressed the opinion that it provided a terrifying, first-person perspective.

Oh, what a night! #MayansFx https://t.co/GemGzwnH9v — JD Pardo (@JDPardo) April 7, 2021 "Holy crap!!!! At least EZ was in Felipe's truck and not his [motorcycle emoji]! Didnt see that one coming! Had to watch it again to see WTH he came from!" one fan proclaimed. Some viewers anticipated something terrible happening, but the attack caught others completely by surprise. These fans had no idea that the villain was waiting nearby.

That music tricked us. Thinking everything was gonna be nice and sweet. Psyche! 😬 — @Celi_1208 (@Shontay_Luna) April 7, 2021 While many of the viewers spent time trying to figure out whether EZ would be out of action for a long time, others responded differently. They began trying to determine who had gone after him. "People are gonna die.. All bc of coco.. Im guessing they noticed the package was short and went after EZ," one person commented.

So true! Note to self.#MayansFx https://t.co/hnNWcgQtlR — JD Pardo (@JDPardo) April 7, 2021 "I'm sure it was a Mayan that shot E. Just looking at the patches. Could be wrong but I'll find out next week," another viewer commented. Many of these fans had theories about what prompted the attacks on EZ and Gaby, including ones focusing on the drug-smuggling operation.

Pure adrenaline! Side note: I was running on so much adrenaline I was throwing up after. P.S. Don't have a big bowl of pasta and coffee before an intense scene like that! 😖#MayansFX https://t.co/xOe4oDWjeD — JD Pardo (@JDPardo) April 7, 2021 "What happens now is pay back. Looks the guy was wear a Mayans cut. If so a club civil war," another fan commented. Following the end of the episode and the preview for next week's iteration, fans began proclaiming that a massive battle is on the horizon. Many expressed the opinion that it would involve all of the Mayans charters.