‘Mayans M.C.’: Every Trailer for ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff so Far

Mayans M.C. premieres in less than a month, but FX has already given fans plenty of sneak peeks at the series through trailers, teasers and clips released online.

The new series kicks off about three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy and focuses on one of SAMCRO’s rival motorcycle gangs. In fact, Mayans M.C. has been a part of the Sons of Anarchy universe since the very first episode, when they stole guns out from one of SAMCRO’s warehouses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While SOA focused on the heir-apparent Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the main character of Mayans M.C. is J.D. Pardo’s Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who starts at as a prospect just joining the club. EZ is a gifted man, but chooses to join a life of crime after cartel violence derails his American dream.

The rest of the cast includes Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, John Ortiz, Joseph Raymond Lucero and Danny Pino. Emilio Rivera is reprising his SOA role as the President of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter.

Mayans M.C. debuts on FX at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Scroll on for a look at the previously released teasers, trailers and clips from the show.

“All In”

This clip highlights EZ’s commitment to the Mayans, even while veterans question him. After all, he is giving up the chance to lead a life outside the gang. Instead, he says he is “all in” and ready to join.

“Alvarez”/”Paint It Black”

This brief clip is a full scene, showing EZ meeting Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), the president of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter. Alvarez orders EZ to make sure his motorcycle is as good as new. A Spanish-language cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” is head in the background.

“Kutte”

In this scene, a bar patron asks EZ about his “fancy” jacket. “Are they you’re bada– gang?” the man asks. After a short montage of the violent things the Mayans do, EZ shrugs him off. “Just a motorcylce club, man,” he says with a smirk.

Official Trailer

This is a more traditional, full-length trailer for the show’s first season. Scenes show EZ fitting in well with the Mayans after turning his back on a life without crime. At one point, EZ’s father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) reminds him, “You’re in this now son. There’s no getting out.”

Roadside Teaser

This teaser shows a scene that may or may not wind up in Mayans M.C. It begins with a look at Jax Teller’s grave before the camera pulls out to find the Mayas riding by. Co-creator Kurt Sutter has said there will be links and Easter eggs referencing Sons of Anarchy throughout the new show. They take place in the same world, after all.

Rosas Teaser

This is another teaser scene that likely will not be in the final show. We see roses in full bloom at the beginning, but they wither and die as Mayans members drive by. Like the other teasers, it uses Los Desenfrenados’ recording of “Paint It Black.”

Backstory Teaser

This teaser is more like a motion poster than a preview. It first shows the famous Sons of Anarchy back tattoo, before the camera zooms in. When it zooms out, the back now shows the Mayans M.C. tattoo.

Boots Teaser

This 15-second teaser focuses on EZ’s stylish motorcycle boots, before we see him revving up his engines.

“I saw [Pardo’s] read with a couple other actors and sort of knew what I was looking for,” Sutter said of the audition process at San Diego Comic Con. “It was one of those things where I knew what I wasn’t looking for and then I saw JD read and there was something interesting and commanding in what he was doing.”

Calendar Teaser

This elaborate teaser shows what could be used as a main title sequence. We are taken inside a motorcycle engine, before the camera zooms out to see the Mayans logo. The designs seem to be inspired by the real Mayan calendars.

Border Ride Teaser

This teaser shows the Mayans preparing to drive along a fictional wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. This brief, 20-second clip is likely not something you will see in an episode, although Sutter has said today’s political climate is addressed. The clip also uses Cypress Hill’s “Rise Up.”

Skull Teaser

This ominous 20-second teaser is enough to give you nightmares. It shows a CGI skull getting the Mayans logos engraved on it. “Rise Up” also plays in the background of this one.

Carvings Teaser

Los Desenfrenados’ recording of “Paint It Black” makes another appearance with this teaser, which runs 20 seconds. Here, we see Mayan carvings, and hear a motorcycle engine revving. The camera pulls out and we learn that the carvings were actually grooves on a tire.