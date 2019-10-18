‘Mayans M.C.’: Every ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Confirmed for Episode 8 Crossover

It was recently revealed that Mayans M.C. will have an epic Sons of Anarchy crossover story, and we now know all the characters confirmed to appear in the season’s eighth episode. The big news was revealed with a new Mayans M.C. trailer, which featured a number of the characters that fans can expect to see. There are also a couple of unconfirmed Sons of Anarchy characters who could also turn up, which would certainly thrill fans.

Below, we have put together a list of all the Sons of Anarchy characters who are currently confirmed for the crossover, as well as those potential ones too.

Chibs

Played by: Tommy Flanagan

Chibs is one of the most beloved Sons of Anarchy characters of all-time, and is seen standing in the center of the crew in the new trailer.

Quinn

Played by: Rusty Coones

Rane Quinn did not appear in Sons of Anarchy until Season 5, but he made out of the series alive, and turns up with Chibs in Mayans M.C.

Montez

Played by: Jacob Vargas

Allesandro Montez is a dedicated SAMCRO member, who was formerly with the group’s Nevada chapter.

Happy

Played by: David Labrava (pictured above – far right)

Happy Lowman was in the very first episode of Sons of Anarchy, and continued to be a loyal member of the gang the way until the end.

Notably, Happy has actually appeared in Mayans M.C. once already, turning up in the Season 1 finale.

Lincoln Potter

Played by: Ray McKinnon

Lincoln Potter is not a SAMCRO member. Quite the opposite, actually, as he is an Assistant U.S. Attorney who investigated the Sons, and is now on the trail of the Mayans.

Possible: Chuckie

Played by: Michael Ornstein

Chuckie was a recurring character all throughout Sons of Anarchy, and has also turned up on Mayans.

While it is unconfirmed, there is always a chance that Chuckie could appear in the crossover episode.

Possible: Alvarez

Played by: Emilio Rivera

Marcus ‘El Padrino’ Alvarez is the former President of the Mayans Oakland charter.

He appeared in Sons of Anarchy many times, and has also turned up in Mayans M.C., so it’s possible he could be in the crossover episode as well.