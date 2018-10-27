‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 9 Preview Shows EZ and Angel Behind Bars

Mayans M.C.‘s Angel and EZ will find themselves in jail in the upcoming episode following their cliffhanger encounter with the police.

In the promo for “Serpiente/Chikchan,” EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are told to reveal the identity of the dead body found in the car they were driving that night, which fans know to be Coco’s (Richard Cabral) mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The dead body in your trunk, who was it?” Franky (Edwin Hodge) asks the brothers.

The promo then shifts to Emily (Sarah Bolger), her baby son and Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) being held at gunpoint, as Miguel discusses his deal with the Department of Justice with Devante (Tony Plana).

“Once they’re inside, we’re done,” Miguel says.

“You cannot double-cross the U.S. government,” Devante warns the young cartel leader.

“I’m not gonna sacrifice all that hard work,” Galindo says as images of the Mayans cruising in their bikes and someone grabbing a machete leads to Felipe (Edward James Olmos) talking to EZ.

“This U.S. attorney, what do you know about him?” He asks of Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon), leading to images of Felipe looking concerned as an old photo of himself from his past is seen burning.

“That car belongs to another member of your M.C.,” Lincoln asks, showing the car EZ and Angel were driving to dispose of the body. “Should I go on?”

The video ends with a montage of Bishop (Michael Irby) banging his gavel, Adelita (Carla Baratta) looking visibly upset and police chasing the Mayans down a roadway.

With only two episodes left in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series’ first season, we can bet that the things will be going from bad to worse for EZ and the Mayans. Bishop and the rest of the club are becoming more and more suspicious that someone in their ranks might be ratting them out, and the threat of Lincoln Potter’s presence does not make things better.

EZ and Angel found themselves in trouble with the law when they were stopped by police as they were driving to dispose of Coco’s mother’s body. Angel’s attitude motivated Franky’s rookie partner to check the trunk and the episode ended as he asked for backup to take them to jail.

As for Miguel and Emily, they spent most of the latest episode in DOJ custody when Lincoln pushed Miguel to partner up with the federal government and turn on his criminal partners in order to get the upper hand in his war against Adelita and Los Olvidados rebel group.

Will things get even crazier before the season one finale? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.