‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 5 Preview Released

Episode 5 of Mayans M.C. is nearly here, and the trailer shows some serious threats coming for Ez and Angel Reyes.

The show is heating up as it approaches the halfway point of its season. The series has tied up its heroes in a number of conspiracies, double-crosses and sour deals, and episode 5, “Uch/Opossum,” makes it look like the ground is finally shrinking beneath their feet.

The preview opens on EZ (J.D. Pardo) and Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) having a heavy discussion about EZ’s ex, Emily (Sarah Bolger). EZ worries that Emily is in trouble, while Felipe warns him that she’s not the same girl he knew years ago. The scene cuts to Emily in a hospital gown, sitting in a wheelchair with a blank expression, likely suffering from injuries she sustained at the end of the last episode.

Meanwhile, Angel Reyes seems to be in danger as well, though his confidence is not shaken. He pulls a gun on a hulking tattooed figure, who calmly orders him to “lower the weapon and sit down.”

Not long after, Angel is in an underground passage with EZ, assuring him that they are making big steps toward “pushing out Galindo.” He promises that the overthrow will be good for both the Mayans club and the brothers themselves, though his assurance is undercut a bit in the next scene.

Heavily armed police burst in on the Reyes brothers as they stand in a living room, both with their arms raised. Neither is wearing their Cuttes, and both appear terrified.

At this point, there is no telling who will come out on top in this tug o’war for dominance in Santo Pedro. The series has been full of surprises, and there are likely many more to come in the six remaining episodes.

The series continues to get positive reception among fans and critics. Four episodes in, Mayans M.C. holds a 69 percent positive rating among critics on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Even more impressive, its audience score sits at 75 percent positive. That is no small feat for a spin-off of the highly popular Sons of Anarchy, as it gave Mayans a lot to live up to. It also holds a 7.7 out of 10 star rating on IMDb, and a 3 out of 5 on Common Sense Media.

Mayans M.C. episode 5, “Uch/Opossum,” premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. It can also be streamed on the FX+ app without commercials.