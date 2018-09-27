‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 5 Photos Released

Mayans M.C. has been going strong for its first four episodes, and now new photos from the upcoming fifth episode have been released.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff debuted on FX on Sept. 4 and has continued to impress viewers week-to-week.

Below are some brand new photos from the series’ Oct. 2 episode that FX recently made available for fans to check out. Scroll down to see the pictures, but beware, as there will be spoilers from past episodes…

“Uch/Opossum”

The fifth episode of Mayans M.C. is titled “Uch/Opossum,” and a description of it from FX reads, “A new deal requires a dangerous favor in Santa Madre.”

According to Monsters and Critics, the Mayans M.C. titles are mostly all compounded with “one in Spanish and a second divided by a forward slash which often to refers to the Haab and Tzol’kin (called Chol Q’ij in K’iche’ Mayan) calendars.”

Angel Reyes

As was revealed in the season premiere of Mayans M.C., Angel Reyes is actually working with the Los Olvidados (aka The Rebels) and their leader Adelita.

This is a serious conflict of interest, as the Mayans also work for the Galindo Cartel, who the Rebels are trying to take down.

EZ Reyes

Another big revelation from the first episode of the series was that EZ is working with the DEA to provide information on the Galindo Cartel.

“What I signed up for was feeding you intel on Galindo, only Galindo,” EZ angrily told his DEA contact, after the agent threatened to change EZ’s deal. “My brother, the MC, nothing touches them… The day the DEA has enough to move on that cartel is the day I walk away. From you, from the MC, this town, all of it. I get my f—ing life back.”

Hank ‘Tranq’ Loza

In the second episode of the series, the Rebels kidnapped the baby of Galindo’s wife — and EZ’s ex — Emily Thomas. Angel knew about it, but didn’t tell anyone as he was plotting with Adelita. Ironically, Emily came to him later begging for his help in finding the child.

EZ Reyes (conti.)

In episode three, Angel reveals just how in deep he is with making backhands deals when he makes one with a Chinese gangster.

Then, surprisingly, Mayans leader Marcus Alvarez (played by Emilio Rivera) shoots another Chinese gangster in the head, which shocks all of the crew.

He later explains that it was a set-up in order to see if any of the Mayans were double-crossing the crew. Luckily for Angel, he wasn’t found out.

Flashback

Also in episode three, viewers also got a better look at EZ’s background and what led hm to be jailed.

In a flashback, a younger EZ is shown chasing someone who he believes to be his mother’s killer only to end up shooting a police officer by mistake.

Family Ties

The most recent episode of Mayans M.C. — episode four — brought with it a pretty startling revelation.

It turns out that he federal DEA agent working with EZ to get him to turn over evidence on the cartel — Kevin Jimenez (played by Maurice Compte)— is his own cousin.

It was also implied that Jimenez may not be doing everything he can to make sure the investigation goes according to plan.

“…word is law.”

“Uch/Opossum” — the fifth episode of Mayans M.C. — will air on Oct. 2 on FX.

Make sure to tune in to see if EZ and Angel become even more entangled by their secrets.