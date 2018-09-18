‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 3 Photos Revealed

New photos for the third episode of Mayans M.C. are revving up the game for the new FX series.

Mayans M.C. has debuted to major success, gaining applause from fans and critics alike, and photos for Tuesday night’s all-new episode are promising to keep the suspense, tension and excitement going.

Following on the heels of the nail-biting series premiere and second episode, Mayans M.C.‘s third episode, titled “Buho/Muhan,” will dive deeper into the secrets that plague the characters and reach far beyond just drug and cartel-related violence.

Continue scrolling to see a sneak peek of the third Mayans M.C. episode, which airs Tuesday on FX at 10 p.m. ET.

Adelita

The episode, written by Sean Tretta & Andrea Ciannavei and directed by Guy Ferland, will see alliances within the Mayans Motorcycle Club tested. Meanwhile, “the Galindo family adopts unconventional methods,” according to FX’s official synopsis for the episode.



As was revealed in last week’s episode, Adelita (Carla Baratta) was a key figure in the plan to kidnap Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and Emily’s (Sarah Bolger) son. As revenge for the long-running violence and corruption that plagues Mexico due to the cartel, Adelita recruited the help of her group of Los Olvidados, or The Forgotten Ones, and received support from a number of other characters.



It is possible that Adelita’s plan and the promised “unconventional methods” adopted by the Galindo family will spell more violence on the horizon on a series that has already seen several graphic scenes.

Family Trouble

Despite that EZ (J.D. Pardo) had gone along with the plan, along with his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), and Coco (Richard Cabral), it is possible that his history with Emily will cause him to have a change of heart.



The above photo certainly appears to tease that, with EZ looking as though he is walking away from his brother and the plan. It is equally plausible that he will choose not to involve himself as a means of self-preservation, as he is currently working with the DEA to take down Miguel’s operation.

Angel Reyes

When fans last saw Angel in episode two, he had made the critical decision to confront Adelita on what she had done, citing the potential ramifications that her actions could have their business and the people in town. His pleas did little to sway Adelita, however, who claimed that the cartel would never find the kidnapped Galindo baby as the Forgotten Ones like “smoke.”

Angel and Johnny “Coco” Cruz

Johnny “Coco” Cruz (Ricahrd Cabral) will likely find himself pulled into the mess, as the above photo shows Angel sitting beside him at a restaurant, both looking intently ahead.



Coco has been dubbed as a character whose “actions speak louder than words” and who will have other characters’ backs as long as they have his.

EZ Reyes

EZ Reyes will find himself in a tense and complicated situation in “Buho/Muhan,” as he will be forced to decide whether to go along with Adelita, ignore the situation entirely, or work with the Galindos to find the kidnapped baby.



“I know this must be hard for you, but you can’t let it bleed into what we’re doing,” Angel tells his brother in the trailer for the upcoming episode.



As a prospect member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, EZ finds himself stuck between a stone and a hard place, as his placement in the crew is fragile and he cannot go against the club’s interests.

Tested Alliances

As the synopsis for the episode teases, alliances within the motorcycle club will be tested as tensions begin to rise and members have different viewpoints on how the situation should be handled.

Make or break decisions

As fans learned in the pilot, EZ cut a deal with the DEA to get out of prison early by gathering intel on the Mayans and their business with the Galindo Cartel, making him being a prospect member carry even more weight for him.



He will ultimately have to decide whether or not to risk his deal with the DEA and go against the motorcycle club or sit silently by and allow things to play out by themselves, which could have devastating endings.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cameo?

Although not confirmed or even hinted at in the synopsis or trailer for Tuesday night’s episode, it is possible that another character from the flagship series, Sons of Anarchy, will make a cameo in episode three.



It certainly would not come as that big of a surprise given that both of the first two episodes have featured familiar faces, including Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal) and Chuckie (Michael Ornstein).