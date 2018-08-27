‘Mayans M.C.’ Sneak Peek: Episode 1 Photos Revealed

New images from the Mayans M.C. pilot have emerged, showing a few striking glimpses of the hotly anticipated show.

Mayans M.C. is in a unique place for a show of its kind. As a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, it will rely on that audience to maintain their interest and tune in. However, series co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James have made it clear that they are blazing a new trail with the series, not looking to revisit an old one.

With that in mind, Mayans is bound to have some distinctive aesthetic differences from Sons of Anarchy. The show is set four years later and many miles away, on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is a far cry from Charming, as PopCulture.com’s John Connor Coulston noted in his early review of the pilot.

“The setting itself is also one of the show’s strongest attributes,” he wrote. “The border town and surrounding areas all paint a picture of a beautiful culture paired with seedy powers behind the scenes. It is a much more interesting place to sit around in than the ‘everytown’ that was Charming.”

Fans will have to wait just a bit longer yo see for themselves. Mayans M.C. premieres on FX on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. However, diehard fans can see it as early as Friday, Aug. 31 through the FX+ streaming service.

In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest stills from the upcoming series.

Eziekel “EZ” Reyes

The show centers around Eziekel “EZ” Reyes, played by J.D. Pardo. While he fills the role of Jax Teller, Reyes is far different from the Sons of Anarchy anti-hero. Reyes is new to the Mayans club, still looking to earn his stripes. He also has more compassion than his predecessor, making for an interesting dynamic in this brutal world.

Marcus Alvarez

Emilio Rivera assumes the role of Marcus Alvarez, the stern yet quiet President of Mayans Oakland charter from Sons of Anarchy. He is one of the few characters remaining from one series into the next.

Angel Reyes

Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) is an established member of the Mayans club. The show reportedly finds him dealing with feelings of inferiority compared to his brother, despite the fact that EZ was only recently released from prison.

Felipe Reyes

Felipe Reyes is played by the legendary Edward James Olmos. As a strong yet world-weary patriarch, he will reportedly spend the series trying to guide his sons onto a lawful path.

EZ Reyes (cont.)

Unlike its predecessor, Mayans M.C. employs a bright color palette in the border towns where it is set. The show is expected to look more lively than SoA did in general, though it makes no promises about being less bleak in content.

Emily Thomas

Sarah Bolger plays Emily Thomas, EZ Reyes’ childhood sweetheart. It sounds like Thomas moved on and moved up after Reyes went to prison, and the show will find her looking down on her ex from the big house on the hill.

Teaser

As more and more teasers and previews emerge, it has become clear that Mayans M.C. will lean heavily on the predominately Latinx identities of its characters. In the latest teaser, Reyes and the others can be seen mockinng one of the characters who does not speak Spanish, representing a pretty big departure from the mostly-white cast of Sons of Anarchy.

Trailer

The full trailer for Mayans M.C. continues to make the rounds on social media, promising action, suspense and a whole lot of new faces.