‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals First Official Season 2 Photo

Mayans M.C. creator Kurt Sutter has just revealed the first official Season 2 photo from the biker gang series.

The image, which Sutter shared to Twitter, is of an open tool box with a large revolver gun resting inside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also included a caption that says that tools are just an “extension” of the hand that holds them, which seems to imply that whether the weapon is used for good or evil all depends on the man wielding it.

A tool is but the extension of a man’s hand. #mayansfx pic.twitter.com/dRamGXcHB7 — kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 15, 2019

The new image comes after Sutter teased that a “new season” would be “riding” in soon.

FX is clearly very pleased with the response that Mayans M.C. received from fans, as evident in a statement made by Nick Grad — President of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Productions — when the show was renewed.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” he said. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Sutter also previously spoke about the plans for Mayans M.C. Season 2 production, telling THR, “I’ll probably start back up with the writers at the end of January. We’ll go back into production around the end of May. I like to have at least 16 to 18 weeks upfront with my writers to get a grip on things. We’ll probably shoot for around the same time with the airing of season two. That’s the schedule of it all, but as far as the ideas? There’s a lot of viable jumping-off points.”

Interestingly, Sutter also recently revealed that, while its predecessor Sons of Anarchy was available on the streaming platform for sometime before leaving in November, Mayans M.C. will never be available on Netflix.

“The simple explanation why SOA is no longer on Netflix and neither will MAYANS… The Disney/Fox deal was about creating a competing streaming platform. That is the future of TV. Although it’ll take a minute to launch, F/D’s content is their biggest asset in that marketplace,” Sutter wrote in a tweet.

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. is expected to debut sometime this fall, but an official premiere date has not been set.