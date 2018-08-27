‘Mayans M.C.’ Counts Down to Season Premiere in New Teaser

There are still two weeks left before FX debuts its Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC, but a countdown has already begun.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, the Mayans Motorcycle Club will rev their engines and a post Jax Teller world will descend upon FX, but the series’ Twitter account is helping to build the excitement with a two-week countdown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a new prospect member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, the second chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga has already earned rave reviews from critics who have seen he FX drama’s first two episodes, including the premiere episode titled “Perro/OC.” While specific details regarding the episodes have been kept under wrap, the series is being praised for capitalizing on the strengths of Sons of Anarchy.

“Both shows bear creator Kurt Sutter’s penchant for graphic violence and gratuitously shirtless studs. But Mayans already feels like a new, albeit comfortably familiar, entity … Mayans benefits from the richness of its source material, and for Sons fans it’ll fit like a well-worn kutte,” Entertainment Weekly‘s Kristen Baldwin wrote of the series.

Among the “comfortably familiar” aspects of the new series will be several familiar faces from SOA, including Katey Sagal, who played Gemma Teller Morrow on SOA and will appear in a flashback on Mayans MC. Emilio Rivera, who played Mayans MC Oakland president Marcus Alvarez, will also be reprising his role on the spinoff series. However, Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller will remain absent from the series, Hunman confirming that Sons of Anarchy “put him [Jax] to rest.”

Set in the same world of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC picks up three years after Jax Teller’s death along the California/Mexico border, where EZ Reyes, who is fresh out of prison and now a prospect for the Mayans Motorcycle Club, must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

Starring alongside Pardo and Rivera will be Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes, Michael Irby as Obispo “Bishop” Losa, Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas, Richard Cabral as Johnny “Coco” Cruz, Antonio Jaramillo as Michael “Riz” Ariza, Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo, Raoul Trujillo as Che “Taza” Romero, and Carla Baratta as Adelita.

Mayans MC premieres its 10-episode first season Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.