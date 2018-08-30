‘Mayans M.C.’ Counts Down to Season Premiere in New Promo: ‘No Turning Back’

Mayans M.C. continues to tease the upcoming series premiere with some incredible graphics featuring the cast.

In one of the latest promos released by the show’s official Twitter account, the series’ main character Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) can be seen riding his bike, before the title of the show and premiere date can be seen.

“No turning back. [Mayans M.C.] rolls in September 4th,” the tweet read. Fans responded to the artistic teaser with messages of excitement from the show’s looming premiere.

“Can’t wait…” one person tweeted.

“Bring it on!!!! Next week can’t come soon enough!!!” another commented.

“Can’t freaking wait SOA 2.0,” a third added of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

The spinoff series has been working hard to preview the upcoming series premiere as Sons of Anarchy fans gear up for the new chapter, this time shining a spotlight on the Mayans motorcycle club.

The new series will follow EZ Reyes, who after getting out of prison looks to make his way up the ranks of the Mayans M.C. The series stars Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera, who reprises his role of Marcus Alvarez, the president of the club’s Oakland Charter for the new series.

The series will differ from Sons in that will rely heavily on flashback scenes to help audiences get into EZ’s mind. The storytelling tool will serve to bring Sons alum Katey Sagal to Mayans for a cameo appearance as Gemma Teller Morrow during the pilot episode.

Other characters creator Kurt Sutter might want to see on the new series? Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) sons.

“I do think it would be interesting to see Jax’s sons faced with the reality of who their father was,” Sutter said. “Jax basically said [to ex-wife] Wendy], ‘Do not paint my existence and my life in any glamorous way. Tell my sons that I’m a scum, and I’m a murderer, and they should have nothing to do with me,’ because he didn’t want them to face the same obstacles, the same draw to lineage that he had. To me, there’s potentially something interesting to see how that may manifest. But that would be down the line.”

Critics are already praising the new series, many saying fans of the original series will feel right at home.

“Both shows bear creator Kurt Sutter’s penchant for graphic violence and gratuitously shirtless studs. But Mayans already feels like a new, albeit comfortably familiar, entity … Mayans benefits from the richness of its source material, and for Sons fans it’ll fit like a well-worn kutte,” Entertainment Weekly‘s Kristen Baldwin wrote of the series.

Mayans M.C. premieres its 10-episode first season Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.