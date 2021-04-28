'Mayans M.C.' Reveals Coco's Fate After Last Week's Cliffhanger

✖

Last week, fans were left stunned, wondering if one of their most beloved characters on Mayans M.C. would be killed off or not. Since Season 3 started, viewers have seen a side of Coco (Richard Cabral) that they haven't seen before — along with many other popular faces on the hit FX series. After struggling with a new drug addiction, it may just be what takes Coco's life if he doesn't get it together, and soon. Spoilers ahead on Season 3, Episode 8.

The last scene fans were left with was when Coco was lying cold on his couch after using heroin alongside his new love interest Hope (Vanessa Giselle) — meanwhile, his charter brothers are fighting against other fellow Mayans for their own lives. After a fight Coco and his daughter Letty (Emily Tosta) had, she came home to find what looked like a lifeless body in their living room after both he and Hope were knocked out.

The first scene in this week's episode showed Letty attempting to wake her father up. After screaming loudly, Hope woke up and noticed Coco looked pale and unresponsive. Hope then pulled a needle filled with liquid out of her purse, jabbed it in his leg and within seconds, he was revived. While that was her second time to save his life — the first time being at Meth Mountain — Letty wasn't thrilled about it because she saw Hope as part of the problem since she was a drug addict.

After the two had a talk, she asked Hope if she loved her father enough to get clean for him. Taking several seconds to respond, Hope said she would try but this didn't seem good enough for Letty. Letty also had a talk with her father, and he confessed he needed help but wanted to do it with Hope. However, little did he know that Hope would end up walking away in the middle of the night while he was passed out.

Season 3 hasn't been an easy one for any of the characters, between EZ (JD Pardo) getting shot, Bishop (Michael Irby) struggling with the loss of his son, and Miguel's (Danny Pino) struggles with the loss of his mother, fans are diving in deep with the cast. Throughout each storyline, it's hard to deny that Coco's isn't stealing the shine, and while this has been an emotional journey for him, Cabral says this is the "hardest role" he's played since breaking into Hollywood in 2006, according to LRM Online.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, and PopCulture readers get a free trial. The first seven episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.