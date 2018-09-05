‘Mayans M.C.’ Cliffhanger Teases Grim Fate for Central Character

Mayans M.C. is only one episode in, but it is already teasing a possibility brutality involving a main character.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 1.

At the end of episode 1, which is entitled “Perro/Oc,” Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), his brother Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) and other members of the Mayans are secretly meeting with the leader of the rebels, Adelita (Carla Baratta).

Adelita explains that the rebel group is determined to seek revenge on the Galindo cartel for murdering their families. She explains they are ready to strike and tells one of her child soldiers to put a plan in motion.

“We no longer fear the devil,” Adelita says. “Mouse, tell them it’s time. … Now, Miguel Galindo will feel that pain. He will know that fear.”

The next scene shows Miguel (Danny Pino), his wife Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger) and their infant child are leaving a restaurant. Miguel seems a but distracted, likely due to the ongoing conflict with the cartel and the rebels. Emily notices this and ask him to explain.

“You’re farther away than usual,” Emily says. “Something I should know about?”

Miguel replies, “Just a few bumps in the other world.”

They say their goodbyes and get into separate vehicles, with Miguel’s driving away first.

The camera cuts to a battered young girl sitting in nearby car. She gets a text with a baby emoji and a thumbs up emoji. In Spanish, she tells the others in the car that “the rabbit says jump.”

They put on animal masks, start their car and proceed to follow Emily’s car.

This will presumably set up a possible hit on Emily, and, specifically, their infant. The text appears to imply they want to harm the baby and Emily, ruining Miguel’s family life, much like he has ruined many other families through his cartel actions. It would be a bit odd to kill Emily, being as she is being advertised as a major player in the show. However, other violent actions could be taken against her.

No other hints were given to the what happens to Emily and the baby off camera. However, it will presumably be answered on the second episod eof Mayans M.C., entitled “Escorpion/Dzec.”

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX