‘Mayans M.C.’ Actor Gino Vento Previews What Comes After Season 1 Finale Bombshell: ‘You Want Vengeance Immediately’

Mayans M.C.‘s Season 2 return is upon us, bringing with it a likely dangerous road too revenge. Last season left fans with big changes as the Mayans found a new partnership with the Galindo cartel — leading to notable changes in the power structure of both the club and the criminal enterprise. The biggest shocker came at the end of the episode, when EZ (JD Pardo) found out Sons of Anarchy character Happy (David Labrava) was responsible for the death of his mother.

Actor Gino Vento, who plays Nestor Oceteva in the FX motorcycle drama, teased to PopCulture.com the show will address that big cliffhanger early on in Season 2 including answering the biggest question: Why?

“I think we hope to see how the Reyes brothers handle [the reveal],” Vento told PopCulture.com in a phone interview August 8. “That’s got to be a pretty hard situation to be in. Naturally, you want vengeance immediately. But you also want answers, and you can’t get the answers if you act on vengeance first. Right?”

Nestor, who was introduced in Season 1 as Miguel Galindo’s (Danny Pino) head of security, took a big hit after he was demoted from his position after his methods of torture and violence got a little out of control. Season 2 will find the character getting used to being only a member of the powerful cartel.

“Nestor was always a loyal dude to the Galindo organization [and] family,” Vento said. “I think in season two, we’ll see Nestor in his new role, and we’ll see him trying to earn his stripes. Obviously, he wants to be right back where he was before.

“If anything, maybe he wanted to be in a higher position, which is where I believe he anticipated with Devante (Tony Plana) being taken from us,” he added.

Another change in the powerful organization came from the reveal Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) is walking away from being president of the M.C. to work in Galindo’s organization. Vento teased the massive shift in power will not be met positively by all the members of the Mayans.

“I’m pretty sure some of the Mayans aren’t too happy about that,” Vento said. “Marcus Alvarez was such a strong member of the Mayans M.C., and him gone that has to leave a mark on them with that.”

Are you ready for more Mayans M.C.? The series returns for Season 2 Tuesday, Sept. 3 on FX.