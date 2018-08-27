‘Mayans M.C.’ Actor Antonio Jaramillo Promises ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff Will Be ‘Spicier’

Mayans MC actor Antonio Jaramillo promises that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will be a lot “spicier” than the original show.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Jaramillo explained that while Sons of Anarchy was important and its legacy is crucial for Mayans MC, there will be clear differences between the shows.

“Let’s just say that this is going to be a lot spicier. We have an almost entire Hispanic cast,” Jaramillo said.

“It’s going to get spicy. It’s a little different,” he asserted. “This is still Kurt Sutter. Whatever the imaginary world that he created in Sons of Anarchy, it continues with Mayans MC. It’s his world, and we’re living in it. You know what to expect from him.”

He went on to clarify that “of course, it’s going to be different because it’s a different show, it’s a different type of actors, a different type of human beings.”

“It is a human being that comes from the same world. Disenfranchised person who’s trying to find their own way in the world,” Jaramillo explained. “That’s why you join a motorcycle club, is because you don’t feel like your part of anything else. It’s the same type of human being, but it’s a different human.”

“Now we got a Hispanic cast. I think it’s going to be very sexy, cool show,” he continued. “It is going to be different, but you can expect a lot of the things that you saw in Sons of Anarchy to come back in [Mayans MC], because Kurt Sutter is the one who created this world.”

In Mayans MC, Jaramillo plays Michael “Riz” Ariza, “the secretary of the group” who “looks at what comes in and what goes out, as far as money. As far as numbers goes.”

As far as the psychology of the series, Jaramillo went on to say that Mayans MC has a lot to offer people who feel “disconnected from society.”

“I think we’re all fighters. Every human being is fighting something. Whatever it may be, I don’t know. It could be a psychological thing, it could be an emotional thing, it could be a physical thing, could be some obstacle that we’re fighting within ourselves,” he elaborated. “Where it comes from, I don’t know. I talk to every single individual, where they grew up, their own environment.

“As far as with me, yes. I feel that I’ve always been trying to look for my own place at the table,” Jaramillo then admitted. “I’ve always felt disconnected from society. Disconnected from my family. Disconnected from…the world itself.

“Being now in a show where I’m part of a motorcycle club, it feels right because these people are disenfranchised. They’re disconnected from the norms of society and they’re trying to belong and doing their best to find their own sense of self,” he assessed in conclusion.

Fans can catch Jaramillo and all the rest of the Mayans MC cast in action when the series debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.