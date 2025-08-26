Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser to Lead New Netflix Series

Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser are reuniting for a new Netflix series.

The former Dazed and Confused co-stars will star and executive produce an untitled drama project from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and Skydance Sports, Deadline reported Monday.

While the details have yet to be released, the project originated as a show about two brothers, played by McConaughey and Hauser, and is believed to be set in the world of football.

McConaughey and Hauser aren’t the only ones having a reunion with this new project. McConaughey and Pizzolatto worked together on True Detective Season 1 as well as the drama Redeemer, which ultimately didn’t move forward at FX. The Oscar winner is also reportedly in talks to star in a movie based on the Mike Hammer book series with a script from Pizzolatto.

Hauser, who is best known for his cowboy character Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, is also reprising his role on the upcoming Paramount+ spinoff The Dutton Ranch (working title), which also stars fellow Yellowstone alum Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton.

“Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” the official logline reads. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Just this week, Annette Bening was confirmed as a member of the cast in her first TV role. The Oscar-nominated actress will play Beulah Jackson, a “powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.”