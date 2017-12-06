Source: Matt Lauer and Wife Still Together, ‘Taking It Day by Day’

At the most recent sightings of both Lauer and his wife on Wednesday, neither sported their wedding rings, though Lauer was seen wearing the symbolic piece of jewelry last week.

Still, a source told PEOPLE that the former Today host and his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, are still living together and working things out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re taking it day by day right now,” the source said. “His focus is on his family.”

Roque’s father also spoke out about his daughter’s marriage to the disgraced broadcaster, telling the Daily Mail a contrasting story.

“She is not going to stay with him and work it out,” Henri Roque said from his home in Amsterdam. “They are not together trying to work it out.”

“[Annette] is feeling shocked and she is now having sorrow for her children. Me too. Everybody is feeling quite sad,” he added.

Roque’s father said the scandal has left the couple’s children confused as to “who they are going to stay with.”

Multiple reports claim that Lauer and Roque have lived separately for years. He reportedly spent five days out of the week living in a Manhattan apartment while Roque and their three children lived full-time at their home in the Hamptons.

After Lauer was terminated on Nov. 28 following a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior,” he left the city to be with his family. He has been spotted multiple times in the area taking his kids to school, meeting with an attorney or grabbing food from a local deli.

His swift termination from NBC was announced by co-host Savannah Guthrie, who tearfully explained that Lauer allegedly sexually harassed a colleague. Later, it was revealed that the complaint stemmed from lewd messages and photos Lauer sent a coworker during coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. His accuser claims she was continually harassed by the veteran host following the incident.

Since his firing, two more women filed sexual misconduct claims with NBC against him, and both Variety and the New York Times published a report detailing multiple women’s accusations of sexual harassment or assault against Lauer.