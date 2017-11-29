Matt Lauer’s Lewd Comment Towards Anne Hathaway Resurfaces

In the wake of Matt Lauer’s termination from Today, a 2012 video of the morning show anchor interviewing actress Anne Hathaway has resurfaced.

The video, originally posted by Jezebel, shows Lauer asking Hathaway about a upskirt shot of her exiting limo at a New York premiere of Les Miserables and stating, “We’ve seen a lot of you lately.”

The photo quickly made the rounds on social media after it was released, but Hathaway said that it wasn’t a topic she wanted to discuss.

“Sorry about that. I’d be happy to stay home, but, the film,” she said.

Lauer pressed the topic, though, asking the actress what she learned from the incident.

“It was obviously an unfortunate incident,” Hathaway said. “It kind of made me sad on two accounts. One was that I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment, and rather than delete it, and do the decent thing, sells it. And I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies the sexuality of unwilling participants. Which brings us back to Les Mis …So let’s get back to Les Mis.”

This isn’t the first video involving Lauer to resurface on Wednesday. One of a pants-less Lauer in front of his female co-hosts is also making the rounds and raising eyebrows.

Lauer was fired over allegations made by a NBC staffer that the 59-year-old had sexually assaulted her in 2014. It is alleged that NBC may have been aware of several investigations by various news outlets into sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer.