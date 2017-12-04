Therapist Says She Gave Sex Toys to Matt Lauer to Spice up His Marriage

A sex therapist admits she gave Matt Lauer the bag of sex toys former co-host Meredith Vieira found in his dressing room.

In a video from Vieira’s now-cancelled The Meredith Vieira Show, the host embarrassed her former Today counterpart in 2016 by telling viewers she discovered a slew of NSFW items after “snooping” in his closet.

“We had a guest on the show who was a sex therapist… and when she left, she gave each of us a shopping bag of stuff,” Lauer replied, and Dr. Laura Berman confirmed his story to Inside Edition last week.

Berman, a sex therapist, appeared on Inside Edition to reveal she gave the veteran NBC News host the sex toys after he asked for help in spicing up his marriage to current wife Annette Roque.

Later didn’t offer up details of the incident to Vieira’s audience, but the therapist said the incident took place in 2007.

“We were in the makeup room and he sort of asked the makeup artist to leave,” Berman said. “He asked me about sexual aids and devices. He confided in me about some of the struggles he was having in his married relationship.”

She said Lauer was interested in experimenting with toys but didn’t want to be seen in an adult store, so she gifted him the products he needed.

“I brought him a shopping bag filled with toys from my line that were designed for couples and spicing things up,” she recalled.

Lauer’s reported marital struggled have made headlines following his termination from NBC following “inappropriate sexual behavior.” He married Roque in 1988, but for the past seven years, the partners have reportedly lived nearly entirely separate lives.

Roque and the couple’s children live full-time in the Hamptons, but sources have told Page Six that Lauer only visits the mansion on the weekends. At least five nights a week, he stays in his Manhattan apartment on the Upper East Side. Neighbors told reporters that they can’t recall ever seeing Roque or the children visiting Lauer there.

Though Berman gifted Lauer a bag of adult toys to help repair his private life with his wife, one of the NBC host’s former colleagues claims he gave her a sex toy as a gift, along with a lewd note on how he’d use it on her.

“I’m sort of crestfallen if any of those toys were used to harass any colleagues or any women,” Berman told Inside Edition.

Lauer didn’t respond to the colleague’s allegations directly, but he made a general statement Thursday following the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he said in part.

One of those “stories” includes Lauer’s long history of sexual debauchery, which PopCulture.com has outlined in full here.