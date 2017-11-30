‘Today’ Staff Reportedly Can’t Stand Megyn Kelly

Staffers at Today are furious after Megyn Kelly used her public platform to address Matt Lauer’s termination by describing it as a “sign of progress.”

The Daily Mail reports that several staffers of NBC’s morning news show Today aren’t happy with how Kelly approached the topic during her show Megyn Kelly Today. The staffers allegedly believe that instead of focusing her comments on Lauer and herself, she should have focused her statement on the grieving staff at Today and the accuser.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We now have the highest paid person at NBC News hosting one of the lowest rating shows, and rather than being humble, she takes the first opportunity to take the spotlight and make it all about her and what she knew,” one NBC staffer said. “Our team is hurting and the newest member of the team who is yet to prove herself is out and about making public comments that she truly has no knowledge of.”

Another staffer claimed that Kelly “saw this as an opportunity to mark her territory within NBC News. Yet she failed and she’s now lost the support of everyone.”

“We start this morning with this news: Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News.” pic.twitter.com/9g5Ou9r2K6 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) November 29, 2017

The host opened her Megyn Kelly Today Wednesday morning broadcast by reading a statement that NBC News Chairman Andy Lack had sent to NBC staffers addressing the accusations against Lauer and his subsequent termination. She then went on to address that incident herself.

This one does hit close to home,” Kelly said. “I too have known Matt for a long time. And he has been a friend and kind and supportive to me in my transition to NBC News. I see the anguish on my colleagues’ faces. But when this happens, what we don’t see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward. And it is a terrifying thing to do.”

Lauer’s termination now makes Kelly the highest paid host at NBC, taking in an annual salary of $23 million. Lauer had an annual salary of $25 million.