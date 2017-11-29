Who Should Fill Matt Lauer’s Seat on ‘Today’

It may just be mere hours since Savannah Guthrie broke the news this morning that her co-host Matt Lauer was fired from Today for inappropriate sexual behavior, and fans and crew members may be reeling from the sudden turn of events. But longtime fans of the show are wondering: Who will replace Matt Lauer?

While it’s not impossible that a current Today employee could take Lauer’s leading spot, it’s hard to imagine it as an actual possibility. Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford are too beloved in their 10 o’clock hour of the show, while the same sentiment goes for Al Roker and Carson Daly. Megyn Kelly, too, has her own spot in the Megyn Kelly Today segment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to discover some possible replacements for Matt Lauer on the Today show.

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall was booted from her position on the Today show to make room for Kelly once she made her exit from Fox News and into the 9 o’clock time slot on the morning show. But Hall carried an astounding professionalism day in and day out, but also knew when to turn on her playful side and have fun on camera — the perfect mix of qualifications for a morning show host.

NBC would be able to salvage its relationship with Hall while simultaneously returning a familiar face and fan favorite back to the daily grind.

Ann Curry

Ann Curry fans were quick to call out Lauer’s firing as karma on Wednesday, as the 59-year-old morning show host was rumored to have worked behind the scenes to ensure Curry’s firing from the Today show in 2012. She had worked for Today for 15 years and NBC News as a whole for 25.

Aside from earning some serious brownie points with Curry fans and supporters, NBC would gain a talented and efficient anchor who we can now bet never put up with any of Lauer’s misconduct while she was with the news organization.

Andy Cohen

Any Bravo addict will tell you that Cohen is capable of extracting some seriously juicy info on Watch What Happens Live and Real Housewives reunions. He certainly wouldn’t back down from interviewing any and every guest strolling through the Times Square halls.

Charisma, experience and energy are three major boxes Cohen would easily check in the search for Lauer’s replacement; the only thing holding him back is his background in the entertainment business, as opposed to a hard news background like other Today show anchors.

Mindy Kaling

Another one who may be a stretch thanks to her entertainment industry background but would certainly rake in the ratings for NBC is Mindy Kaling. The 38-year-old actress frequently documents her love for the Today show, and now that her big gig on The Mindy Show is over, America might be ready for some more Kaling face-time on the reg.

Although she’s currently producing the new show Champions (which will be airing on NBC, by the way), she could totally squeeze that in as a side project. Smart, funny and charming, Kaling would rock that anchor chair like no other — after a much-deserved maternity leave, that is.

Chris Hardwick

While he’s no Ryan Seacreat, Chris Hardwick is the next-best thing. Seacrest already has his morning show slot filled at Live with Kelly and Ryan (as well as his soon-to-be night slot on American Idol), but with that same laid-back style, Hardwick might be a good option for NBC to consider.

The Talking Dead host doesn’t have the same hard-hitting news experience as some of the other anchors on Today, but his pleasant disposition and tough TV chops make him no less than perfect for morning time television.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC