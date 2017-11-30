Here’s Why You Won’t See ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Host Mention Matt Lauer Tonight

The tree lighting ceremony at 30 Rockefeller Center is a big production — so big that the rest of the building has to shut down and as a result, Late Night With Seth Meyers had to pre-record their show yesterday, not including Wednesday’s breaking news in their material, which includes the Today Show’s dismissal of Matt Lauer.

Obviously, Meyers couldn’t let it be said that he was going easy on Lauer or ignoring the story, especially because his show is on NBC as well. So, the host took to Twitter to explain himself.

Due to the tree lighting we taped tonight’s show yesterday so if you’re wondering why any of today’s news is conspicuously absent this evening – now you know! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 29, 2017



Still a very good show with @iamjohnoliver and @Racheldoesstuff plus a Closer Look on taxes (which are still important!) — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 29, 2017



Meyers warned fans that some news would be “conspicuously absent” from tonight’s show, allowing them to infer which stories he meant.

The Rock Center tree lighting takes over the building so tonight’s show was taped last night at nine. Here’s an extra-early posting of tonight’s Closer Look. Consider it a period piece from a simpler time. #preLauerhttps://t.co/SpBxPeA7tR — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) November 29, 2017

Mike Shoemaker, one of Late Night‘s writers and producers, offered fans an early look at one of the show’s segments as an apology, calling it “a period piece from a simpler time,” along with the hashtag “#PreLauer.”

In the clip, Meyers even explains the anomaly from the show’s set.