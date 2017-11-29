Joy Behar Slams Matt Lauer on ‘The View’

LAUER FIRED AFTER INVESTIGATION: ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer fired after being accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” — the co-hosts share their initial reaction. pic.twitter.com/WAFR4Rqchk — The View (@TheView) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer’s termination from NBC News has the ladies of ABC’s The View fired up.

“For a minute there, I thought we were finally on a streak where we weren’t gonna hear about any more famous men behaving badly, at least for a day or so,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg began the conversation.

In light of allegations against Lauer and CBS’ Charlie Rose, the co-hosts wondered what is going on with “daytime TV.”

The outspoken women gave their thoughts on the controversial situation on Wednesday’s live episode, but it was Joy Behar who threw a swift but heavy punch at the axed Today host.

“Karma is a b—h,” she said, recalling Lauer’s treatment of former co-anchor Ann Curry.

Curry was fired from the morning show in 2012 after ratings began falling behind rival Good Morning America. Lauer, her co-anchor at the time, was allegedly moved into her position in attempts to bring ratings back up.

Rookie host Meghan McCain brought up Lauer’s treatment of Curry while talking about her own experience in the broadcast news industry as a former Fox News correspondent. She was a member of the network during the Roger Ailes scandal, so the situation hit close to home for the conservative panelist.

“I’ve never worked at NBC,” McCain prefaced, “but the way Matt Lauer treated Ann Curry, that’s when I was done with him.”

“When she was let go… I thought it was so disrespectful,” she recalled. “She was crying and it was so uncomfortable and I’m still such a big fan of hers and I’d love to see her come back.”

Fans of the former NBC News co-anchor agree, tweeting messages like, “Matt Lauer just caught his karma bus and Ann Curry was driving.”

Lauer was terminated from Today after a colleague accused him of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” NBC Chairman Andy Lack wrote in a memo Wednesday morning. Though it was the first complaint against him in his more than 20 years with the network, it was a “clear violation of our company’s standards.” Lack also claimed it “may not have been an isolated incident.”