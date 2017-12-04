‘Today’ Hosts Reveal Christmas Tree Photos, Twitter Responds With Matt Lauer Comments

Twitter wasn’t happy with the way the Today show reported on Matt Lauer’s firing for inappropriate sexual behavior, and it’s not happy now that they’ve started to touch on different, more lighthearted topics.

Monday’s episode of the morning show featured Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer discussing their weekend holiday tree outings, but it turns out some viewers aren’t quite ready for the fluffy news just yet.

Many took to Twitter to suggest Today cover news stories like Lauer’s wife reportedly leaving the country and accused the show of trying to push his news under the rug.

Fake news as always. Cover up Matt business notice they don’t bring up him and trying to push it under the rug. — JC (@spacemancruiser) December 4, 2017

Report on Kate Steinle, report on Matt Lauers wife leaving the country. — 🇺🇸JenniferLee1🇺🇸 (@americanchic) December 4, 2017

So when Matt is coming back? — Joe L. (@DirtFiction) December 4, 2017

Another person wrote that the show had been going “downhill” since Ann Curry left in 2012.

This show sux. It has been consistently going downhill since Ann was unjustly fired. — LoveSnowyOwls (@LoveSnowyOwls48) December 4, 2017

Lauer was fired from NBC on Tuesday night after a female colleague filed a “detailed complaint” against Lauer alleging “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” After Guthrie broke the news of Lauer’s termination on the air, two more female NBC employees filed complaints with the network against Lauer.

That same day, Variety published an exposé detailing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the 59-year-old.

Last week, Twitter users were upset with the way Guthrie interviewed Marion Brown, a former staffer of Rep. John Conyers who first accused him of sexual harassment, saying she was using the sympathy she felt for Lauer to act “cold” toward Brown. Others criticized the show for having Guthrie and Kotb report so much on Lauer’s news because of their obvious friendships.