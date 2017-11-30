Watch: ‘Today’ Show Tackles Matt Lauer Allegations Head-on in First Broadcast

WATCH: Two additional women came forward to NBC after the news of Matt Lauer’s firing broke pic.twitter.com/qdsfpI7wmO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

Just over 24 hours after NBC announced the firing of longtime Today anchor Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual behavior, Lauer’s former co-workers are now reporting on more information coming out about him.

In Thursday’s broadcast, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who described Lauer as a friend following Wednesday’s news, reported that two more women had come forward to the network with complaints against Lauer. Guthrie handed the report off to NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk, who detailed the past 24 hours’ worth of news.

In her report, Gosk acknowledged the two other women who had come forward against Lauer, one of whom said he sexually assaulted her in 2001. Gosk mentioned the New York Times and Variety reports that were published on Wednesday detailing Lauer’s behavior as part of a pattern rather than an isolated incident, including the fact that Variety reported that multiple women had complained to NBC about Lauer in the past, despite the network claiming Monday’s complaint was the first filed against him.

“We can say unequivically that prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints against Matt Lauer’s conduct,” a statement from NBC News read.

NBC confirmed Thursday that the initial complaint against Lauer alleged that he acted inappropriately toward a former colleague at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, and that the lewd behavior continued after the trip was over.

Lauer issued a statement to the network on Thursday, expressing “sorrow and regret” for his actions over the years.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he said in part.

Lauer added that he is committed to rebuilding his life following the scandal: “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”