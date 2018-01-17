‘Master of None’ Star Lena Waithe to Guest on Upcoming ‘This Is Us’

Master of None breakout star Lena Waithe is paying a quick visit to This Is Us on next Tuesday’s episode.

The The Chi creator — who won an Emmy for her role as Denise on the Netflix hit series and became the first African-American woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her Master of None episode — will guest star as a worker at an animal shelter who gives Kate (Chrissy Metz) some advice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There might be a dog in Kate and Toby’s future, according to TVLine, as the upcoming episodes synopsis says “Kate contemplates a big gift” for her fiancee.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Waithe was offered the role because she is friends with This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun, who thought she’d be perfect for the part.

Waithe is also set to recur on Season 2 of Dear White People on Netflix. Her own show, The Chi, airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.