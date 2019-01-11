‘The Masked Singer’ Dominates Ratings During First Episode

Fans are going crazy for FOX’s newest hit singing competition The Masked Singer.

According to Nielsen live+3 numbers, the show’s premiere episode drew a 3.9 rating among adults between the ages of 18 and 49. However, the live-plus-same day numbers weren’t that different squeezing in at 3.0, earning the show the biggest live+3 gain of any unscripted premiere. There were a total of 9.21 million viewers tuning in to see who would be unmasked first, and with a 30 percent increase in viewership, that shows how buzz-worthy it is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with Variety, executive producer, Craig Plestis said, “It was beyond expectations. We were so thrilled to see, America latch onto it and be invested. It’s not just passively watching a show anymore. America doesn’t want to just say, ‘You’re the winner.’ They can be armchair detectives.”

The Masked Singer’s first episode was the highest rated unscripted debut since, The X-Factor, which first aired in 2011.

The shows basis is structured around the idea of celebrities who are masked behind elaborate costumes — some who are professional singers and others who are not — to perform popular songs on stage. As the competition progresses, one contestant will have to be eliminated per episode, and whoever that is, will have to reveal their true identity.

Two contestants have been unmasked so far. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, who was disguised as a hippopotamus, and comedian and actor, Tommy Chong, who was behind a pineapple costume.

The new FOX show is hosted by Nick Cannon, and on the judges panel is Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

A few of the costumes consist of a Lion, Deer, Unicorn, Monster, Rabbit, Bee and an Alien.

A lot beg to wonder how their identities are kept a secret, and luckily, Cannon dished a few behind-the-scenes secrets.

“They were in a completely separate area until they were fully in their costumes,” he said. “Even their entourage and their representation had to wear masks too if they were on set. So we never knew who these people or any of their crew was.”

Viewers and the judges will theorize who might be under which mask, but Cannon can confirm that each mask is a clue to their identity.

“They got to choose their costumes,” Cannon added “And usually their costumes are a clue to who they actually are.”

With only two episodes down, only time will tell how involved the audience wants to be in finding out who will be unmasked next, but Plestis is hopeful, according to Variety.

“It’s always hard to predict future ratings are so been,” he said. “I can only hope. The conversations are still going online right now, engaging the viewers. We’re getting great buzz still, and I hope that continues right up to the end of the show when we reveal who our number one masked singer is when they take off that mask. They are going to be wowed.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.