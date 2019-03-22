‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3 in the Works, First Photos Released

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 is officially in the works, and the first on-set photo has been released.

Over on the series’ official Instagram page, a new post features a photo of a clapperboard with the show’s title logo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Action! 🎬 Season 3 is officially in the works, folks. #MrsMaisel,” a caption on the post read.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars actress Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, “a Jewish housewife who discovers her flair for stand-up comedy. After her husband leaves her, she finds a job as a make-up counter girl at B. Altman and starts performing stand-up comedy in clubs across New York.”

Recently Brosnahan opened up to Shape magazine about landing the role of Midge, and what it required of her.

“What I had to do to play this part is something I never thought I could do—namely comedy,” she confessed. “I’d been told I wasn’t funny, and that just felt true. This job has been immensely intimidating, especially in that department. But I have learned from Midge that it’s so important not to tell yourself you can’t do things.”

During the conversation, the actress also confessed that she had been losing weight at a very rapid pace during the first season of the series.

“My stay-healthy secret when I’m working 14 or 15-hour days on Mrs. Maisel is bone broth. For the first season of the show, I was feeling very tired. And because I have a fast metabolism, I felt like I was dropping weight in an unhealthy way,” she confessed

“Bone broth has collagen and fat in it, along with all kinds of vitamins and minerals, and I really think it helped me,” Brosnahan continued. “I was the only person on our set who didn’t get sick that season. I have to credit the bone broth.”

The award-winning actress also addressed “self-care,” and shared her secrets for the best use of “me time.”

“Sometimes I find that the best thing for my body is to just take that extra hour of sleep and not work out. I’m good at making time for self-care when I get overwhelmed,” she said. “I read a book or take a bath or snuggle with my doggies and watch Survivor. I’m a Survivor superfan. Or I have coffee with friends. One of my favorite things is to spend the time catching up with someone doing nothing but drinking coffee with them for hours and hours.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are now streaming on Amazon Prime.