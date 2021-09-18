Marvel Actor Nearly Landed Lead Role on ‘The O.C.’

Wilson Bethel, nowadays, is more popularly known for his role on Marvel’s Daredevil, but the actor reveals he almost earned his first big break playing in The O.C. Bethel made an appearance on The Testimony podcast, sharing the backstory of how he auditioned, tested, and ultimately lost the part of Ryan Atwood, which ultimately went to Ben McKenzie.

“One of the first auditions that I got through this agent was for The O.C., for the pilot,” Bethel said in the video. “I ended up testing for Ben’s role. It was like the craziest thing because after that, I would not test for another role for, like, years. So, it was like this total fluke thing that happened.”

” I have such vivid memories of that whole experience because at the time, it was like this whole other universe to me. But, going into Warner Bros. I remember Misha was there in the waiting room. They had flown her in from New York and then there was this other dude who had more bracelets and necklaces and things than I could possibly count –– who was not Ben.”

“I remember them bringing out the contracts because when you test for a pilot, they make you sign your contract of what you would be getting paid before you go in and audition. To a 19-year-old kid who’s never made more than roughly minimum wage, plus tips, that was insane,” he continued. “I remember looking at the $18,000 like this is more money than I can even wrap my head around. Anyway, I sign the contract, I go in. I f–– it up. I don’t get the part. And then I go back to my normal life of waiting tables and doing catering jobs.”

However, he wound up getting another chance for a cameo on the show. Bethel later did a spot as Brad, a water polo player who had a crush on Summer, who was played by Rachel Bilson. His character asks Summer to join him in the school’s kissing booth right before Seth (Adam Brody) declared his love for her. Bilson would eventually go on to become Bethel’s co-star again on The CW’s Hart of Dixie. Bethel currently stars on CBS’ All Rise.