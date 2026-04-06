‘Marshals’ Brings Back Familiar ‘Yellowstone’ Face

Marshals just brought back another familiar Yellowstone face as Kayce and Tate Dutton marked an important milestone.

In Sunday’s episode of the CBS Yellowstone spinoff, Kayce (Luke Grimes) continued to navigate the loss of his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), as he and his son honored the one-year anniversary of her death to cancer with a remembrance service.

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Rudy Ramos as Felix Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Yellowstone fans were quick to recognize that Monica’s grandfather, Felix Long (Rudy Ramos), was also in attendance at the memorial, having last been seen in the series finale of the Paramount Network drama.

“Losing Monica was painful enough,” Felix told Kayce at the service, adding, “Your presence makes me feel like I haven’t lost another son, too.”

Felix wasn’t the only familiar face eager to see Kayce at the memorial service, as Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) approached the mourning Dutton son to tell him, “I once told Monica that she made a difference because she risked everything. Perhaps she learned that from you.”

Monica’s death had been weighing heavily on Kayce for a year by the time of her memorial service, but at the end of Sunday’s episode, the new U.S. Marshal indicated that he might be ready to start moving on from the loss, revealing that he had been holding onto his late wife’s necklace since her death. “Maybe it’s time I start letting go,” he said as the episode came to a conclusion.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The remembrance service in Sunday’s episode also served as a real memorial for Cole Brings Plenty, an actor who starred in Yellowstone spinoff 1923 before his death in April 2024.

Marshals star Arielle Kebbel told PEOPLE that Cole’s uncle, Marshals and Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty, brought his family to the filming of the ceremony as “a way of honoring his nephew.”

“It was very emotional,” Kebbel told the outlet. “And it was a real reminder that the lines between art and life are very blurred and very powerful.”

Cole was found dead at age 27 days after he was reported missing and named as a suspect in an incident that “involves allegations of domestic violence.”

Marshals airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.