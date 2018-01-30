Mark Salling Was ‘Very Lonely’ Before His Death, Friend Says

Former Glee star Mark Salling was dealing with depression and loneliness ahead of his apparent suicide on Tuesday, a former friend revealed.

"He was in a dark place. He was very lonely. He was very depressed," the friend told Us Weekly of the deceased actor. "He was going to prison soon. Whoever was in his life pretty much cut him off."

Salling was found dead near a little league baseball field close to his home in the Sunland area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he was reportedly discovered hanging from a tree. His death comes after the actor pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for March.

"After the scandal, a lot of people cut him out. There were certain people he would talk to here and there but he lost all his true friendships," the friend said. "He moved away from Los Angeles after the news broke because he wanted to just get out."

Those who were once close to Salling were stunned by the news of his death, the friend said.

"There's really no words in this sort of situation. His closest friends are just in shock — from everything over the past couple of years," the friend added.

Salling was discovered Tuesday morning by police after they received a call to do a "welfare check" because a family member reported him as a missing person around 3 a.m. They were somehow led to the baseball field and nearby creek, where the 35-year-old's body was found.

Homocide detectives were called to the scene to rule out foul play, but all evidence reportedly suggests that Salling died by suicide.

Salling's family confirmed his death, issuing a statement through their lawyer.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," the lawyer said. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."

The actor admittedly struggled with depression ahead of his death, telling the judge at his formal plea hearing in December that he was on medication to treat the disease. He allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrists shortly after reaching his plea agreement, though he and his lawyers denied that claim.