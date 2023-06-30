Mark Harmon Returning for 'NCIS'-Inspired Project After Exiting Series

After Mark Harmon departed NCIS at the beginning of Season 19, the actor is somewhat returning to his roots, but in a different way. According to Entertainment Tonight, Harmon and NCIS technical advisor Leon Carrol Jr. are coming out with a non-fiction book, Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, due to release on November 14 by Harper Select.

Told from the dueling stories of Japanese American agent Douglas Wade and Japanese spy Takeo Yoshikawa, the duo researched historical documents to further help with the writing and storytelling. Wade was the only Japanese American agent in naval intelligence, while Yoshikawa was sent to Pearl Harbor in order to gather intel from the U.S. fleet.

In a statement, Mark Harmon said he feels "compelled to take part in opening up the history and real story of what became NCIS [Naval Criminal Investigative Service]. When I first started this show, there was not much information to be found by research. NCIS agents are public servants at the highest level, and many have come and gone through this life with no one knowing anything about who they are or what they do. And now that story gets told. All because of a TV show."

Fans should be expecting more from the writing team, as Leon Carroll Jr. said that the book is "intended to be the first in a series" that will highlight how important the organization is to the nation's security. So while Harmon won't necessarily be returning to the actual NCIS series, it is nice to know that he is working with someone from the series, who is also a retired NCIS agent, and keeping the organization close to his heart. It also sounds like this won't be the last of it, and it's going to be exciting to see what else the two will be writing about.

Even though Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor won't be releasing until November, it is available for pre-order in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook now. The November release date also gives fans enough time to rewatch all 20 seasons of NCIS on Paramount+ and prepare for Mark Harmon's sort-of return to the franchise, or at least to the organization. I think Leroy Jethro Gibbs would be proud of what he's doing.