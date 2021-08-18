Mariska Hargitay Shares 'Law & Order' Behind-the-Scenes Photo With Christopher Meloni

✖

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay recently shares a behind-the-scenes photo with Christopher Meloni, revealing another possible crossover between Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime. In the photo shared to Instagram, Hargitay is seen sitting in a set chair by a black SUV. She is also sporting a medical boot on her foot, stemming from a recent injury she sustained. Meloni is seen to the side of Hargitay, propping one foot up on the car door with the other planted firmly on the ground.

In the post caption, Hargitay included a number of hashtags, including ones for "Getting A Leg Up" and "This Is How He Does It." Hargitay has received a number of comments on the post, with fitness coach Adam Rosante making a joke about her boot. "Pssst… your shoes don’t match. It’s ok. You can thank me later," he joked. Notably, it is unclear if the "Night Shoot" is for Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime, but it does indicate that fans can expect to see Hargitay and Meloni on-screen together more for the upcoming seasons.

Organized Crime is the newest Law & Order series, spinning out of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and featuring the return of Meloni as Elliot Stabler, former SVU detective. In Season 1 of the new series, Stabler aimed to take down figures involved in large-scale crime, while also searching for his wife's killer. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Meloni discussed his return to the role and explained that he was not sorry for leaving SVU years earlier.

"I would have no problem admitting to it. But I was pleasantly surprised it played out as well as it did," he said. "Because, you know, that's not how life shakes out, right? You can have all the dreams you want, all the preconceived notions of how it's going to be. But I must say, the intervening decade was everything I could have hoped for."

Wolf also addressed Meloni's exit from the iconic series, saying that "since the day [Meloni] left" he wanted the actor back. Wolf continued, "Elliot Stabler is tough as nails, he has an infallible moral compass, and he is the cop we wish shows up if you ever need one." Wolf also very confidently insisted on Organized Crime, "This could really work."

Finally, Meloni admitted that — even though he has no regrets about exiting SVU — he loves wearing the badge again. "It felt great, a surprising sense of freedom," he said. "It was a very interesting feeling because I rarely get it. It was just kind of a weird sign that everything's right, and I was where I belonged."