Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Tease 'Law & Order' Fans With Steamy Photo

No one loves teasing fans as much Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The two got fans even more excited by sharing a steamy on-set photo on Saturday, with a month to go before the two stars return on NBC. Hargitay stars as Capt. Olivia Benson on SVU, while Meloni returned last season to play Det. Elliot Stabler on SVU and his own spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

On Friday, a fan shared older photos of Meloni and Hargitay together on the Law & Order set, appearing to kiss as they hugged. "Can y'all imagine if one day [Meloni] and [Hargitay] posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing? It would be the end of us and the end of the internet," the fan wrote.

This tweet first caught Meloni's attention, so he did exactly that! He posted a photo of the two stars with their noses touching, looking like they were about to kiss. "#Rehearsing what, [Hargitay]?" he wrote. Hargitay then retweeted the post, adding, "Are you blushing? It’s getting hot in here." The picture drew the expected response, with fans hoping that we see them actually kiss during Law & Order: SVU Season 23 or Organized Crime Season 2.