Marge Simpson, 'Suburban Housewife' Sounds off After Donald Trump Adviser Likens Her Voice to Kamala Harris

Marge Simpson has addressed remarks made by President Donald Trump's advisor, Jenna Ellis. Not long after Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen by Joe Biden to be his running mate, Ellis tweeted that Harris sounded like Marge Simpson. Fans of The Simpsons family matriarch soon flooded the internet to defend the character, who's voiced by Julie Kavner, and on Friday, the character gave a response of her own.

"I usually don't get into politics," Marge said while walking out behind a curtain. "But the president's senior advisor, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn't mean it as a compliment. If that's so, as an ordinary 'suburban housewife,' I'm starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna." She also added, "I was gonna say 'pissed off,' but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

While Marge stressed that she didn't often "get into politics," it's not the first time she's spoken truth to power. Back when George H.W. Bush was president, then-First Lady Barbara Bush called The Simpsons "the dumbest thing" she'd ever seen. Since Twitter had yet to be invented, Bush received a letter written as Marge, who told her she was "deeply hurt" by her remarks. "I always believed in my heart that we had a great deal in common. I hope there is some way out of this controversy."

Bush actually replied to the blue-haired mother-of-three. "How kind of you to write. I am glad you spoke your mind; I foolishly didn't know you had one," Bush wrote, as well as that she appreciated how much Marge cared for her family. "Please forgive a loose tongue," she continued, adding "Homer looks like a handsome fella!" as a P.S. The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean revealed her reply on Twitter not long after her death in April of 2018.

Despite the criticism lobbed at the show over the decades, either directly or indirectly, it hasn't impacted The Simpsons' overall popularity much at all. The show just wrapped Season 31 in the spring, with Season 32 still scheduled to premiere this fall. After musician Danny Elfman, who composed the show's theme, had said the show was nearing the end of its life, Jean replied. "No disrespect to Mr. Elfman, but we are producing season 32 starting next year and have no plans to end after that."