‘Manifest’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Manifest, NBC‘s hit science fiction drama series, is back from a two-week break on Monday with the episode “Carry On.” The series airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following The Voice. The series tells the story of passengers who arrive home after a flight from Jamaica to New York, only to learn they are more than five years late.

“In the wake of a devastating tragedy, Ben tries to connect with a despondent Olive,” reads the episode description for “Carry On.” “Michaela questions Jared’s loyalties, and Saanvi shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives.”

NBC can be streamed live at NBC.com with a cable or satellite subscription. Local NBC affiliates can also be streamed on Internet TV platforms, like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu Plus Live TV and AT&T NOW. These platforms usually offer trials that run at least a week before your account is charged.

Manifest is now in its second season, which kicked off in January. The show began with a group of passengers arriving in New York City, only to be horrified to learn they are five and a half years late and everyone they love assumed they were dead. None of the passengers showed signs of aging. The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Strone, J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saana Bahl and Matt Long as Zeke Landon.

The series includes a unique love triangle. When Michaela arrived, she thought she was about to get engaged to Jared, but he married Lourdes (Victoria Caregna) while she was gone. In season 2, another love triangle began, with Michaela, Jared and Zeke.

“I think that the triangle itself lends to all the characters and the things that they’re going through,” Roxburgh told Parade earlier this month. “For Michaela personally, it’s following her quest to fix the mistakes that she came back with and to be a better person. And for Zeke, it’s to make amends with his past. For Jared, it’s maybe letting go of some stuff. But that all unravels in very dramatic ways throughout season two.”

The passengers also learned there is a “death date,” when all the passengers are supposed to die. Ben is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“As the season goes on, we get to see Ben trying to stop it a bit more, and Michaela’s more the one that’s like, ‘Maybe we don’t stop it. Maybe we use it to help the people that we’re supposed to help,’” Roxburgh said. “Obviously, both of those get muddied, and there’s consequences to both sides.”

